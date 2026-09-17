Broad Arrow Auctions: 'Holy Trinity' Leads Exciting Hypercars And Supercars At Broad Arrow's Second Annual Zoute Concours Auction

Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach joins Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren P1 in rare offering of the famed 'Holy Trinity' of hypercars | 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder features Weissach Package and is the only known European-delivery example to be finished in historic Individualfarbe Sport Classic Grey | Ferrari LaFerrari in rare Grigio Ferro Metallizzato with recent high-voltage battery replacement and a 293-km McLaren P1 in MSO Storm Grey complete the trio | Auction highlights also include a Guards Red 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, a 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO, a 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione in stunning Blu Tour de France, a 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti and a 1992 Jaguar XJ220

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is proud to announce it will offer the extremely rare 'Holy Trinity' of hypercars at its second Zoute Concours Auction, taking place on Friday 9 October 2026.

Three of the world's most desirable modern collector cars make up the trinity, the Ferrari LaFerrari,McLaren P1 and the Porsche 918 Spyder. The recent addition of the incredible Porsche hypercar has created the exceptionally rare opportunity to present the trinity to collectors at Broad Arrow's second Zoute Concours Auction at the prestigious Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, Belgium in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week.

The world-renowned Zoute Grand Prix Car Week is a five-day festival taking place from Wednesday 7 to Sunday 11 October, combining exceptional automobiles, avant-garde art and luxury lifestyle, promising a truly unforgettable celebration in beautiful Knokke-Heist. Broad Arrow's Zoute Concours Auction will be held in conjunction with the return of the prestigious Zoute Concours d'Élégance by ING Private Banking on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 October.

The Porsche 918 Spyder features an extremely rare paint combination as does the previously announced Ferrari LaFerrari, which is finished in Grigio Ferro Metallizzato. The trinity is completed by an Ultimate Series McLaren P1 in MSO Storm Grey that has been driven only 293 kilometres, making this one of the most desirable trios in the collector car market.

"The addition of the Porsche 918 Spyder, especially one with such unique paintwork, is a very proud moment for the Broad Arrow team," says Gregory Tuytens, Head of Consignments for Belgium and The Netherlands at Broad Arrow Auctions. "It is very rare for the 'Holy Trinity' to be presented at one auction, and we expect them to attract intense international interest from global collectors keen to acquire these genuinely iconic hypercars."

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package (Estimate: €2.600.000 - €3.000.000)

2013 will go down in history as the year in which Ferrari, McLaren and Porsche all vied for the title of the maker of the ultimate hybrid-electric hypercar. The LaFerrari, P1 and 918 Spyder all pushed the limits of performance but did so in a way that was remarkably efficient and sustainable at the same time.

Porsche chose to engineer a 4.6-litre, dry-sump V8 and combine it with two electric motors, resulting in a total output of 887 PS at 8,500 rpm, a stratospheric 1,280 Nm of torque and a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.6 seconds. Only 918 were produced and this 2015 example not only features the desirable €60.000 Weissach Package, but it is also the singular European-delivery example finished in the historic Individualfarbe Sport Classic Grey, with an interior trimmed in equally rare Leather-to-Sample Espresso, enhanced with Dress Mackenzie Tartan seat inserts.

Distinguished by its covetable paintwork, incredible specification, including highly desirable options and a recent full dealership service, this 918 Spyder offers collectors the opportunity to acquire a truly individual example of Porsche's landmark flagship hypercar.

These remarkable hypercars form part of a catalogue of over 70 collector cars of all types and eras, including a selection of modern and classic supercars. Among them is an unmistakeable 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Estimate: €2.700.000 - €3.300.000), one of only 80 produced in iconic Guards Red, with this example featuring a Dark Grey interior. The Carrera GT's 5.7-litre V10 is a descendant of the days when Porsche was a supplier to Formula One in the 1990s. It stunned the supercar world when it debuted, and this beautifully preserved example has been maintained at a superb level and, as such, offers an unmissable opportunity to acquire a rare specification of one of the most celebrated analogue driver's cars of the modern era.

Equally celebrated is a 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO (Estimate: €1.100.000 - €1.500.000), only the third road car from Maranello to bear the famous Gran Turismo Omologato name that was formerly bestowed on the 250 GTO and 288 GTO. This example is documented as an official sales-brochure car and is Ferrari Classiche certified. Its impressive specification includes Rosso Corsa paintwork over Grigio Silverstone Opaco roof, four-point racing harnesses and the extensive use of carbon fibre, including for the racing seats. Showing only 24,790 km at the time of cataloguing, this 599 GTO is highly collectable, not only for its GTO moniker, but also for its place in one of Ferrari's most illustrious catalogues, that of its dual-purpose front-engined V12 grand tourers.

Additional Ferraris lead the offering, including a rare 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista 'Piloti Ferrari' (Estimate: €700.000 - €900.000), created to celebrate Maranello winning both the Drivers' and Manufacturers' GTE class titles in the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship. The product of Ferrari's exclusive Tailor Made division, this example is one of approximately 200 manufactured and offered exclusively to clients of Ferrari's client racing programme. Finished in Rosso Corsa with tricolore livery over a Nero Alcantara interior, this limited model is seldom publicly offered and presents a rare opportunity for Ferrari collectors.

Another extremely desirable model to emerge from the Maranello stable is a 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione (Estimate: €1.300.000 - €1.500.000), finished in Blu Tour de France with a Nero D.S./Argento Nürburgring stripe and a Nero Alcantara interior featuring checked racing seats with Blu Elettrico Alcantara details and stitching. Powered by the highest-revving and most powerful naturally aspirated Ferrari engine to date and showing only 299 kilometres at the time of cataloguing, this is an incredible opportunity to acquire a stunning example of what is possibly one of the last of the naturally aspirated Ferrari V12 bloodline.

Few classic supercars stir the emotion like a 1984 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S (Estimate: €500.000 - €700.000), one of only 321 produced. The third iteration of the famous Countach, this example is finished in Nero over a Rosso and Nero leather interior and benefits from Lamborghini Historical Certification, extensive history including a full restoration in 2010, and a historic inclusion in the Pop Lamborghini exhibition at the renowned Musée National de l'Automobile.

In a bid to take on its Italian rivals, Jaguar created the XJ220 and this 1992 example (Estimate: €450.000 - €550.000), one of only 277 manufactured by the British marque, benefits from full matching numbers and an exceptionally low mileage of only 6,284 kilometres. Finished in the concept launch livery of Spa Silver over a Smoke Grey leather interior, it is undoubtedly one of the most collectible examples of the supercar that returned Jaguar to the upper echelons of performance.

"These cars represent the pinnacle of both classic and modern performance," says Philip Kantor, Vice Chairman of Europe and Senior Car Specialist at Broad Arrow Auctions. "They are indicative of a superb catalogue for our Zoute Concours Auction, with cars of all eras and at a wide range of price points. Many feature wonderful provenance, including cars owned by sporting icons and members of royalty, all contributing to what we expect to be an incredibly exciting sale for both buyers and sellers."

Additional information on the Broad Arrow Zoute Concours Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Collectors interested in registering to bid are invited to discuss their requirements with a Broad Arrow car specialist via info@broadarrowauctions.com or at +44-2045-920-16.

Further details and images available on request.

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Editor's Notes



Photo Credit: All images Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)?

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyze Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behavior. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

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Attachments

The 'Holy Trinity' of hypercars set to headline Broad Arrow's 2026 Zoute Concours Auction on 9 October in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package to be offered at Broad Arrow's 2026 Zoute Concours Auction

Paul Garlick Broad Arrow Auctions +44 07789 480 555 paul.garlick@tonic-collective.com Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750 mmcgrail@hagerty.com