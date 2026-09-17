Rathbones Group PLC: Rathbones unveils first major brand campaign, 'Invest well. Live well.', as part of growth ambitions

Tagline, 'Invest well. Live well.', follows full rebranding after successful integration of IW&I and reflects holistic approach to wealth management

Campaign launch evidence of wealth manager's growth ambitions and includes first-ever TV advert

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rathbones, one of the UK's leading wealth and asset management groups, today launches its first major brand campaign.

Inspired by its recently refreshed purpose, 'to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well', the campaign reinforces the long-term positive impact that high quality financial planning and investment advice can have on people's lives.

Rathbones' purpose - to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well - was developed as part of a major rebrand after its successful combination with Investec Wealth and Investment (IW&I). Today, Rathbones' enhanced scale and clear and consistent ambition positions it well to realise its ambition of becoming "the best wealth manager in the UK, by far".

The new campaign, which includes Rathbones' first TV advert, is designed to support greater confidence in investing and focusses on real-life outcomes that matter to people as they plan for the future. Its launch comes as the Government seeks to highlight the importance of investing to long-term financial wellbeing and the benefits to the national economy.

The 'Invest well. Live well.' campaign features at its heart the Rathbones compass, a central brand asset that represents direction, perspective and long-term thinking. It captures the firm's belief that successful investing is not about short-term reactions, but about providing steady guidance through life's emotional and financial milestones - helping clients make informed decisions with confidence.

Simonetta Rigo, Chief Client Officer at Rathbones, said: "'Invest well. Live well.' is a clear expression of our long-term approach. At Rathbones, we believe good investing is about clarity, confidence and perspective - helping people make better decisions over time so they can focus on living. This campaign brings that philosophy to life in a way that feels human, positive and grounded in real outcomes."

Rather than focusing on market movements or financial jargon, the campaign shows how professional wealth management can support people in planning for the future in a way that feels personal, accessible and grounded in real lives. The creative centres on empowerment and reassurance, demonstrating how thoughtful, long-term advice can reduce uncertainty and help people focus on living well.

Effectiveness testing indicates the campaign, delivered in partnership with BBD Perfect Storm and media agency Medialab Group, resonates strongly with its intended audience. Independent research by leading market researcher System1 awarded the campaign a 5.9-star rating (out of 6) among high-net-worth audiences, significantly ahead of category norms, alongside a Spike Rating of 1.45, pointing to strong short-term commercial potential. Supporting eye-tracking research also showed high levels of attention and engagement.

Simonetta Rigo continued: "What sets this campaign apart is the strength of the results as much as the creative idea behind it. The exceptional scores from System1, combined with strong attention and engagement metrics, show that it's landing with real impact, both emotionally and commercially. In a category where it's rare to achieve both long-term brand building and short-term effectiveness, these results demonstrate that we're doing exactly that. It reinforces our belief that when you focus on helping people truly live well, stronger business outcomes naturally follow."

The campaign is led by a 30-second hero film, while the 'Invest well. Live well.' platform is supported by a series of line extensions, including 'Relax well', 'Retire well' and 'Sleep well', reinforcing Rathbones' role in helping clients plan and invest in a way that is right for them, at every stage of life.

The campaign launches across TV and streaming, digital, social, display advertising and radio, with initial activity running across London and the South East.

Notes to editors

About Rathbones rathbones.com

Rathbones Group Plc (Rathbones) is one of the UK's leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees, and professional partners. Rathbones' purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

With roots dating back to 1742, the company has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow its clients' wealth. Services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

Rathbones manages £120.7 billion* of client assets, including £16.3 billion through its asset management arm, Rathbones Asset Management Limited. A FTSE 250 company, Rathbones has over 3,300 employees, including over 700 investment professionals in 21 offices across the UK and the Channel Islands, offering clients high-quality, personalised wealth management services.

*As of 30 June 2026

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rathbones-unveils-first-major-brand-campaign-invest-well-live-well-as-part-of-growth-ambitions-302880886.html