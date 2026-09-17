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DE

WKN: A41RVA | ISIN: US25520W1071 | Ticker-Symbol: QI7
München
17.09.26 | 08:02
12,600 Euro
-2,33 % -0,300
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,10013,20011:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diversified Energy Company: Q1 2026 Dividend Exchange Rate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announced on May 6, 2026, a dividend in respect of the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, in the amount of 29 cents per share (the "Q1 2026 Dividend"). The Company will pay the Q1 2026 Dividend on September 30, 2026, to those shareholders on the register on August 28, 2026.

The Company announces that shareholders who have elected to receive their dividends in GBP sterling will receive an equivalent dividend payment of 21.396 pence per share, based on the September 10, 2026 exchange rate of GBP 0.73781 =US $1.00.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy
FTI Consultingdec@fticonsulting.com
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.