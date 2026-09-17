Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Heimlicher Börsenstar 2026?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
HT

WKN: A412AM | ISIN: INE093A01041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 10:24 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexaware Technologies Limited: Hexaware Recognized Among TIME's World's Best Companies 2026

Recognition reflects performance across employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), an AI-first digital and IT services company, is among TIME's World's Best Companies 2026. The annual ranking recognizes 1,000 companies worldwide based on three equally weighted dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

TIME and Statista assessed employee satisfaction using survey responses from more than 200,000 employees worldwide, including direct recommendations and evaluations of other employers within their industries. Revenue growth was evaluated using both relative and absolute growth over the past three years, while sustainability transparency covered environmental, social, and governance indicators, including carbon emissions, board diversity, human rights policies, CSR reporting, and compliance guidelines.

Hexaware's inclusion comes as the company puts its AI-first strategy to work across technology and business operations. Its Zero Friction Enterprise approach targets persistent sources of drag, from tech debt and security exposure to backlogs, defects, support demand, and licensing complexity. AI and agentic AI are part of that effort, alongside the data, governance, security, observability, and human expertise needed to use them effectively at scale.

"Being recognized by TIME and Statista is especially significant because the assessment looks at companies through the combined lens of their people, growth, and responsible business practices," said Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware. "As Hexaware grows, we are continuing to invest in our people and advance an AI-first approach that helps enterprises reduce friction across technology and operations. This recognition reflects progress across several areas that are important to us as a company."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-recognized-among-times-worlds-best-companies-2026-302881780.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.