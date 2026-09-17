Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Heimlicher Börsenstar 2026?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 10:36 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raytron Unveils Infrared Vision-Language Model at CIOE 2026, Advancing Thermal Imaging from Perception to Understanding

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI expands beyond content generation to perceiving and understanding the physical world, intelligent sensing is becoming increasingly important across industrial applications. At CIOE 2026, Raytron, a global leader in infrared thermal imaging, unveiled its Infrared Vision-Language Model, extending infrared imaging beyond image acquisition toward intelligent understanding. Raytron also introduced Falcon 500, its third-generation AI image processing chip, and showcased the latest advancements in its 8 µm and 12 µm infrared detector portfolios.

Why Does Infrared Imaging Need a Dedicated Vision-Language Model?

Unlike visible-light imaging, which primarily captures reflected light, infrared thermal imaging detects radiation emitted by objects, revealing unique information such as temperature, heat distribution, and thermal signatures. Most general-purpose vision models are trained primarily on large-scale visible-light data and are not specifically designed to interpret the unique characteristics of infrared imagery. Raytron's Infrared Vision-Language Model is designed to address this challenge through:

  • 5M+ Proprietary Infrared Data: More than five million high-quality multimodal infrared data samples cover specialized scenarios including industrial temperature measurement, night vision, and gas detection.
  • Dedicated Infrared Visual Encoder: Designed specifically for infrared imaging, the dedicated encoder enhances the model's ability to capture and interpret thermal distributions and infrared signal features.
  • Industry-Specific Training: The model is trained for application-specific scenarios, such as gas detection, electrical inspection and perimeter monitoring. Training data covers gases such as methane, sulfur dioxide, ethanol, R-134a, R-152a, and sulfur hexafluoride, while accounting for gas plume patterns, dispersion behavior, and background interference to improve the identification of potential leakage areas.
  • Edge AI Deployment: Enables local deployment and hardware acceleration of AI models on edge chips, allowing devices to perform real-time intelligent sensing without relying on cloud connectivity. This reduces latency, enhances data security, and helps optimize overall hardware costs.

Advancing Infrared Sensing with Falcon 500 and 8µm HD Infrared Detectors

The launch was accompanied by further advances in infrared image processing and detectors. The company unveiled Falcon 500, its third-generation infrared AI image processing chip, bringing enhanced image quality, intelligent sensing, multimodal fusion, and precision temperature measurement.

At the exhibition, Raytron also showcased its expanded 8 µm lineup, spanning resolutions from 640×512 to 1280×1024, alongside upgraded 12 µm products offering NETD as low as 15 mK.

For Further Information

Email: sales@raytrontek.com
Website: https://en.raytrontek.com
LinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-unveils-infrared-vision-language-model-at-cioe-2026-advancing-thermal-imaging-from-perception-to-understanding-302881706.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.