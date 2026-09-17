Findity AB: Findity Launches Findity AI: Expenses on Autopilot

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findity, the leader in embedded expense management, today announced Findity AI, a new intelligence layer designed to eliminate the administrative burden of business spending for organisations and employees. Rolling out this autumn, the platform introduces expense management on autopilot.

With Findity AI, proactive agents handle the repetitive work behind the scenes - automatically capturing receipts, matching with card transactions, checking for policy violations, and even posting expenses to accounting.

Organisations remain in complete control at every step. Smart notifications keep users in the loop, while finance teams easily set the rules for what gets auto-posted and what needs a look. High-confidence expenses flow through instantly, while anything unusual is neatly flagged for quick review. Employees skip expense building entirely, managers only step in when their decision is actually needed, and finance teams can focus on strategic impact rather than reviewing routine items.

"Findity AI takes on the work people spend hours trying to avoid - capturing receipts, checking policies, and chasing missing details," said Patrick Olsson, CEO of Findity. "Expenses now capture, verify, and post themselves. It gives teams their valuable time back while keeping oversight at the center of every decision."

Findity AI delivers four core capabilities:

Expense creation: Pairs receipts and transactions instantly without manual entry.

Pairs receipts and transactions instantly without manual entry. Compliance review: Audits expenses against policy and other violations in real time, letting valid claims flow through automatically.

Audits expenses against policy and other violations in real time, letting valid claims flow through automatically. Finance team control: Works on the instruction from finance teams, bringing insights and streams approved expenses into accounting systems within set guardrails.

Works on the instruction from finance teams, bringing insights and streams approved expenses into accounting systems within set guardrails. Support: Helps answer questions, fix errors on the spot, and even create expenses from a simple prompt.

Findity AI will roll out across Findity's partner network-available embedded via API or within its white-label solution-starting this autumn.

About Findity

Findity is the leader in Embedded Expense Management. They provide a card-agnostic, AI-powered expense platform, enabling companies to offer a localised, branded expense solution with ease. The platform's headless architecture allows for customized UI builds with the Expense API or instant go-to-market with a White Label product. Findity is the trusted technology behind the expense products of the world's most innovative companies. For more information, visit findity.com.

CONTACT:

Emil Andersson

Head of Marketing

+46706309086

emil@findity.com

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