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PR Newswire
17.09.2026 11:00 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Findity AB: Findity Launches Findity AI: Expenses on Autopilot

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findity, the leader in embedded expense management, today announced Findity AI, a new intelligence layer designed to eliminate the administrative burden of business spending for organisations and employees. Rolling out this autumn, the platform introduces expense management on autopilot.

With Findity AI, proactive agents handle the repetitive work behind the scenes - automatically capturing receipts, matching with card transactions, checking for policy violations, and even posting expenses to accounting.

Organisations remain in complete control at every step. Smart notifications keep users in the loop, while finance teams easily set the rules for what gets auto-posted and what needs a look. High-confidence expenses flow through instantly, while anything unusual is neatly flagged for quick review. Employees skip expense building entirely, managers only step in when their decision is actually needed, and finance teams can focus on strategic impact rather than reviewing routine items.

"Findity AI takes on the work people spend hours trying to avoid - capturing receipts, checking policies, and chasing missing details," said Patrick Olsson, CEO of Findity. "Expenses now capture, verify, and post themselves. It gives teams their valuable time back while keeping oversight at the center of every decision."

Findity AI delivers four core capabilities:

  • Expense creation: Pairs receipts and transactions instantly without manual entry.
  • Compliance review: Audits expenses against policy and other violations in real time, letting valid claims flow through automatically.
  • Finance team control: Works on the instruction from finance teams, bringing insights and streams approved expenses into accounting systems within set guardrails.
  • Support: Helps answer questions, fix errors on the spot, and even create expenses from a simple prompt.

Findity AI will roll out across Findity's partner network-available embedded via API or within its white-label solution-starting this autumn.

About Findity

Findity is the leader in Embedded Expense Management. They provide a card-agnostic, AI-powered expense platform, enabling companies to offer a localised, branded expense solution with ease. The platform's headless architecture allows for customized UI builds with the Expense API or instant go-to-market with a White Label product. Findity is the trusted technology behind the expense products of the world's most innovative companies. For more information, visit findity.com.

CONTACT:
Emil Andersson
Head of Marketing
+46706309086
emil@findity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/findity-ab/r/findity-launches-findity-ai--expenses-on-autopilot,c4396993

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/findity-launches-findity-ai-expenses-on-autopilot-302881824.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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