Breez AI Rebrands as EVERYAISLE and Expands Its AI Personalization Platform

EVERYAISLE brings personalized inbox, conversational shopping and smart store capabilities to independent grocers.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Breez AI, the company behind the white label, AI-native meal planning assistant, today announced its rebrand as EVERYAISLE and unveiled an expanded suite of AI-powered products built specifically for independent and regional grocers. The name change reflects the company's expansion from a meal-planning solution into a platform that can personalize more of the grocery shopping experience.

EVERYAISLE is built AI-native and designed to operate as an intelligent layer across retailers' existing technology. Rather than operating fragmented AI features, its technology unifies, enhances, and revitalizes the retailer's customer-facing touchpoint ecosystem - including loyalty programs, digital circulars, retail media, e-commerce platforms, and email marketing. Designed for flexible deployment, EVERYAISLE operates either as a standalone platform or as a seamless AI overlay on existing legacy technology and data infrastructure, ensuring grocers retain full ownership of their customer data and shopper relationships.

"Independent grocers should not have to surrender the customer relationship to participate in the future of AI-powered shopping," said Tal Zlotnitsky, founder and CEO of EVERYAISLE. "EVERYAISLE gives them the tools to own that experience, strengthen shopper loyalty and make every interaction more personalized and relevant."

EVERYAISLE equips independents with enterprise-grade, white-labeled AI personalization tools under their own brand. By matching or exceeding the digital capabilities of major national chains and online marketplaces, the platform enables independents to foster deeper customer relationships.

Unlike third-party marketplaces that place a retailer alongside its competitors and seek to attract shoppers directly, EVERYAISLE is built for the independent grocery channel and does not compete with its customers or serve national grocery chains. The platform was intentionally designed to keep the consumer relationship and that data exactly where it belongs - with the grocer.

A new name for a broader platform

Breez AI was initially founded to offer independent grocers an AI-native assistant for meal planning and shopping list building. Since its launch, the platform has grown to serve hundreds of stores across nearly 100 independent retail brands, demonstrating growing demand among independent grocers for practical AI tools that improve customer experience while allowing retailers to maintain control of their brands, shopper relationships and first-party data.

"Independent grocers have always had a powerful advantage: they know their customers and communities better than anyone," said David Smith, chairman of EVERYAISLE and former president and CEO of Associated Wholesale Grocers. "EVERYAISLE brings that same understanding to the digital shopping experience. As shopper expectations continue to evolve, the need for these capabilities is clear, and independent grocers have a significant opportunity to lead the industry into the AI era."

"Last year, we introduced a new way for independent grocers to compete in an AI-driven world with a tool to make meal planning easier and more personalized," said Louis Bardov, chief technology officer of EVERYAISLE. "The response from retailers and shoppers showed us that the opportunity extends far beyond meal planning. EVERYAISLE reflects what we are building today: a connected personalization platform that helps grocers anticipate shopper needs, simplify decisions and turn inspiration into a completed basket."

Four use cases connecting the entire shopping journey

EVERYAISLE captures and delivers value across every session, basket, and coupon redemption, building retailer-owned first-party shopper data. This data continuously refines personalization for every shopper, driving a virtuous cycle of rewarding engagement - all delivered at a cost and effort level tailored for independent operators.

AI Meal Planner

Shoppers are beginning to expect recipe ideas and personalization when they shop online, and grocers who deliver it, wherever the shopper happens to be, earn bigger baskets and more repeat visits.

With AI Meal Planner, a conversational chat offered as a white label solution from within a retailer's own website, shoppers can easily procure personalized recipes for one or more meals, quick weeknight recipes, and ideas that fit a specific budget or options tailored to dietary, health and lifestyle preferences that the meal planner retains. Through conversation, shoppers can refine recommendations, with coupons surfaced automatically, and add the necessary ingredients directly to their baskets.

AI Picks to Inbox

By leveraging shopper purchase history and preference data alongside AI, AI Picks to Inbox automatically delivers proactive, tailored emails straight to each customer's inbox. Grocers can replace or supplement broad weekly promotional blasts with individualized recommendations shaped by actual household shopping patterns. These targeted communications predict pantry replenishment needs, suggest relevant recipes, and surface relevant product offers and savings based on past purchases and personal preferences.

Shoppers can engage with the recommendations from their inbox or click through to personalize them further and move directly into planning meals, clipping coupons, or building a basket.

Significant Results

Results show a clear link between shopper use of the company's AI Meal Planner tool through more frequent purchases and expanded overall spending. Users of the platform, referred to by the company as "Meal Planners", registered a 13.5% year-over-year increase in basket size, contrasting with a 2.9% drop among non-users. Additionally, Meal Planners completed 46.7% more transactions and maintained baskets that were 54.3% larger than non-Meal Planners over the identical timeframe.

Across participating store locations utilizing the Meal Planner to Inbox Picks function, transaction records and loyalty metrics demonstrate significant expanded customer engagement and overall conversion rates.

Email Open Rates: Overall open rates average 26.5%, including a 22.0% open rate among lapsed shoppers (defined as customers without a purchase in 90+ days). For the Meal Planners cohort, which makes up roughly 11% of active shoppers and continues to expand, open rates reach 44.5%, with a 43.4% click-to-open rate.

Overall open rates average 26.5%, including a 22.0% open rate among lapsed shoppers (defined as customers without a purchase in 90+ days). For the Meal Planners cohort, which makes up roughly 11% of active shoppers and continues to expand, open rates reach 44.5%, with a 43.4% click-to-open rate. Conversion & Recommended Purchases: Out of the shoppers who opened and interacted with the emails, 21.7% bought recommended products within 7 days. That conversion rate rises to 30.2% when looking specifically at Meal Planners.

Out of the shoppers who opened and interacted with the emails, 21.7% bought recommended products within 7 days. That conversion rate rises to 30.2% when looking specifically at Meal Planners. Win-Back & Store Visits: Lapsed shoppers who engaged with emails visited a store within 7 days of receiving an email at a rate of 4.1%, representing a 57.7% increase in visit rate compared to unengaged infrequent shoppers.

Lapsed shoppers who engaged with emails visited a store within 7 days of receiving an email at a rate of 4.1%, representing a 57.7% increase in visit rate compared to unengaged infrequent shoppers. Loyalty Shopper Retention & Basket Value: Active, engaged loyalty members demonstrated a 9.1% increase in overall spending and were 8.7% more likely to return to the store within a week compared to non-engaged shoppers (a figure that surged to +27.5% among Meal Planner users).

Smart Store

Smart Store gives every shopper a digital storefront shaped around the way they shop. It helps independent grocers capture online market growth by turning digital storefronts into dynamic, fun, highly personalized experiences.

Smart Store learns from individual preferences and purchase behavior to surface products that are relevant to each customer, including restock reminders based on purchase history, trending items drawn from actual store sales, new-this-week discoveries and coupons matched to what they buy. The more a shopper engages, the more personalized the experience becomes, which means that no two shoppers have exactly the same experience.

Smart Store features an intuitive Chat & Click conversational shopping experience comparable to top national retailers, which lets shoppers search naturally ("what pairs well with salmon?" or "what coupons do you think I'd like this week?" or "what's on sale this week in the cereal aisle?"), get personalized answers instantly, and add items and coupons directly to their basket from chat. The experience allows a shopper to move from a question to a complete basket in a few clicks.

Behind the scenes, AI maintains Smart Store automatically while giving grocers the flexibility to add their own products, promotions and creative touches through an easy-to-use back end. It combines automation with retailer control, helping grocers deliver more relevant experiences, increase product discovery and create new opportunities to drive engagement and revenue.

Smart Store will be available for deployment in October.

Chat & Click

Even if a grocer isn't prepared to overhaul their website or mobile app-or remains bound by an existing vendor contract- Chat & Click, decoupled from the Smart Store, provides a seamless path to delivering true personalization for their shoppers.

It links to a retailer's existing backend tech stack and front-end solution, inventory and fulfillment, so shoppers get AI assistance to find what they need without requiring the grocer to modify any other existing systems.

For shoppers, that means less time searching and a faster path to the products, savings and inspiration that matter to them. The experience stays fresh dynamically as grocer's transaction data, inventory, promotions and weekly circulars change, and the storefront's look and feel evolves with seasons and key shopping occasions.

Chat & Click as a standalone feature is available now.

More to Come

EVERYAISLE is not done innovating. Following a recent capital raise backed by strategic existing and new investors, the company will partner closely with clients and investors over the coming months to develop additional avenues for delivering value to both grocers and consumers.

"We are truly just getting started," Zlotnitsky continued. "Building on our past three and a half years of development, we look forward to continuing to train and enhance our AI to address the distinct operational needs of independent grocers and smaller-format retailers. Our goal remains to deliver meaningful innovation and targeted AI solutions to independent operators. We are excited to hear from clients and prospects about where they would like to see us go next."

ABOUT EVERYAISLE

EVERYAISLE is the AI-native personalization and retail media platform built for independent and regional grocers. Deployed under each retailer's own brand, the platform connects personalized shopper communications, conversational meal planning, intelligent shopping lists, digital couponing and personalized storefront experiences. Designed for flexible deployment, EVERYAISLE operates either as a standalone platform or as a seamless AI overlay on existing legacy technology and data infrastructure, helping grocers strengthen customer relationships, protect their first-party data and create new retail media opportunities. Learn more at www.everyaisle.com.

Personalized Shopping. AI Powered.

Media Contact

Debbie Mazza

Marketing and Communications

239-220-6310

debbie.mazza@everyaisle.com

pr@everyaisle.com

SOURCE: EVERYAISLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/breez-ai-rebrands-as-everyaisletm-and-expands-its-ai-personalizat-1221912