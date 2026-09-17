INSEAD, The Business School for the World, today announced two milestones inAI-enabled learning: the commercial launch of its first Immersive AI Cases via INSEAD Publishing and the expansion of its Immersive Learning portfolio to reach over 40 AI-powered learning experiences in the INSEAD classroom.

Together, these developments mark an important milestone in INSEAD's vision to translate AI-enabled learning into scalable educational offerings for educators and learners worldwide. They also demonstrate the growing adoption of immersive learning across the school and represent a key step in advancing the ambitions of IN:AI, INSEAD's initiative to harness AI to transform business education and prepare leaders for an AI-enabled world.

Francisco Veloso, Dean of INSEAD, said: "The future of management education will not be about choosing between human expertise and AI, but about bringing the two together in ways that deepen learning and strengthen judgement. We are putting this principle into practice by using AI and immersive technologies to transform what and how we teach, while keeping human insight and responsible leadership at the centre of learning."

Bringing AI into the Case Classroom

Immersive AI Cases evolve the traditional case method by placing learners in dynamic, interactive environments, where they can take on active roles, explore different perspectives, test decisions and interact with AI bots that represent case protagonists and bots that can offer personalised feedback to learners. This creates a more experiential and personalised learning experience, while keeping faculty judgement, classroom debate, and reflection at its heart.

View video on Reinventing the Case Method with Immersive AI

The first Immersive AI Cases are now available commercially through INSEAD Publishing, making these learning innovations available beyond INSEAD classrooms and supporting their use by educators and learners worldwide. The first three available AI cases are:

" Unlocking Ecosystems: Plotting NordSea's Strategic Course in the Global Renewable Energy Market " by Aldona Kapacinskaite

" by Aldona Kapacinskaite " Foodora and Flash (A B): Copycats Made in Germany " by Michaël Bikard

" by Michaël Bikard "The Trend that was Farfetch: A High Fashion, High-Risk Platform Strategy" by David Dubois

From Pioneering Immersive Learning to Scaling AI-Powered Education

Since launching the world's largest XR immersive learning library for management education and research in 2023, INSEAD's Immersive Learning portfolio has expanded to include more than 40 AI-powered learning experiences. The portfolio brings together different forms of immersive learning, including experiences built around AI as well as existing learning experiences enhanced with AI components.

Beyond Immersive AI Cases, the Immersive Learning portfolio includes:

AI Role Plays: Allow users to engage in AI-driven role-plays, practice decision-making in realistic scenarios and receive personalised performance feedback.

Allow users to engage in AI-driven role-plays, practice decision-making in realistic scenarios and receive personalised performance feedback. VR Experience s: The world's largest library for management education with 30+ VR Experiences in the form of simulations or field trips delivered in virtual reality and enhanced with AI.

The world's largest library for management education with 30+ VR Experiences in the form of simulations or field trips delivered in virtual reality and enhanced with AI. Simulations Immersive, multimedia digital experiences with adaptive, scenario-based decision-making that responds in real time to participants' choices.

Immersive, multimedia digital experiences with adaptive, scenario-based decision-making that responds in real time to participants' choices. Immersive Online Module s: Asynchronous interactive AI-enhanced learning journeys, featuring AI role plays, VR experiences, simulations and more.

Asynchronous interactive AI-enhanced learning journeys, featuring AI role plays, VR experiences, simulations and more. Immersive Teaching Workshops: Develop immersive teaching skills for educators to better integrate immersive learning into their teaching.

Today, more than 40 INSEAD faculty members are teaching or developing immersive experiences, and over 40,000 learners from 15 countries around the world have experienced INSEAD Immersive Learning.

Professor Lily Fang, Dean of Innovation and Research at INSEAD, said, "We are moving beyond experimenting with immersive technologies to building an ecosystem that can meaningfully reshape how management education is designed and delivered. Developing over 40 AI-powered experiences reflects our commitment to turning these innovations into meaningful and scalable learning experiences. Our goal is for these experiences to have an impact both within INSEAD and across a wider education community."

For a free trial of an AI-powered case visit INSEAD Publishing

For more information about our full portfolio, please visit INSEAD Immersive Learning

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity. Our global perspective and unparalleled cultural diversity are reflected in our research, teaching, partnerships; as well as in our alumni network of over 73,000 members representing 176 nationalities across 183 countries.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 162 renowned Faculty members from 40 countries inspire more than 1,700 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master's degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 21,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World.

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