DOJO Launches BLAST7K Fresh: An Accessible New Chapter for Fresh Vaping, Unveiling DOJO's New Logo and Four Distinct Design Vibes

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DOJO, powered by VAPORESSO, today announces the launch of the BLAST7K Fresh, a more accessible addition to its Fresh lineup. Delivering the same features and performance as the BLAST10K Fresh, it differs only in puff capacity, bringing premium fresh vaping within easier reach of adult vapers.

The BLAST7K Fresh also marks the debut of DOJO's new logo-a symbol of authentic expression, free-spirited energy and continuous progress-and the beginning of a new chapter for the brand.

At its heart is DOJO's proprietary INSTA-JUICED technology, which uses a unique 0+6ml freshness-locking structure to isolate e-liquid from the coil until activation. By preventing the oxidation that causes stale flavours, it keeps every puff tasting as fresh as just-picked fruit and retains over 70% more freshness, even after long-term storage.

DOJO's advanced COREX BLAST technology and Dual Mesh coil ensure consistent heat distribution and optimal wicking for a True Fresh Flavour that lasts to the final puff. A 1000mAh battery delivers up to three days per charge, while SSS Leak-Resistant Tech protects against leaks across its 7,000-puff lifespan.

Central to the BLAST7K Fresh is its "Create Your Fresh Journey" concept: four creative, holiday-inspired designs, each paired with a distinct moment of escape. Dragon Trail follows an ink-black dragon through misty bamboo into quiet calm. Surf Route cruises the coast, where sea breeze meets white-capped waves. Aloha Palm slows time on sun-warmed sand as palm fronds sway in a tropical breeze. Lemon Pop swirls sun-kissed lemon with a gentle fizz, full of light and ease. Each design brings its own personality, inviting users to step away from the daily hum.

Launching in 10 best-selling flavours, the BLAST7K Fresh works with the entire BLAST pod range-from the new 0+10ml pods to the 2+8ml pods in 10mg and 20mg strengths designed for the BLAST10K and BLAST30K PRO-giving users access to 40 unique flavours and a seamless transition across the BLAST ecosystem.

"The BLAST7K Fresh opens the Fresh experience to more adult vapers," said a DOJO spokesperson. "With our new identity and four distinctive designs, we invite everyone to create their own fresh journey-without compromising flavour, freshness or value."

The DOJO BLAST7K Fresh will be available at selected UK retailers soon.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dojovape.com/

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