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PR Newswire
17.09.2026 11:06 Uhr
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DOJO Launches BLAST7K Fresh: An Accessible New Chapter for Fresh Vaping, Unveiling DOJO's New Logo and Four Distinct Design Vibes

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DOJO, powered by VAPORESSO, today announces the launch of the BLAST7K Fresh, a more accessible addition to its Fresh lineup. Delivering the same features and performance as the BLAST10K Fresh, it differs only in puff capacity, bringing premium fresh vaping within easier reach of adult vapers.

The BLAST7K Fresh also marks the debut of DOJO's new logo-a symbol of authentic expression, free-spirited energy and continuous progress-and the beginning of a new chapter for the brand.

At its heart is DOJO's proprietary INSTA-JUICED technology, which uses a unique 0+6ml freshness-locking structure to isolate e-liquid from the coil until activation. By preventing the oxidation that causes stale flavours, it keeps every puff tasting as fresh as just-picked fruit and retains over 70% more freshness, even after long-term storage.

DOJO's advanced COREX BLAST technology and Dual Mesh coil ensure consistent heat distribution and optimal wicking for a True Fresh Flavour that lasts to the final puff. A 1000mAh battery delivers up to three days per charge, while SSS Leak-Resistant Tech protects against leaks across its 7,000-puff lifespan.

Central to the BLAST7K Fresh is its "Create Your Fresh Journey" concept: four creative, holiday-inspired designs, each paired with a distinct moment of escape. Dragon Trail follows an ink-black dragon through misty bamboo into quiet calm. Surf Route cruises the coast, where sea breeze meets white-capped waves. Aloha Palm slows time on sun-warmed sand as palm fronds sway in a tropical breeze. Lemon Pop swirls sun-kissed lemon with a gentle fizz, full of light and ease. Each design brings its own personality, inviting users to step away from the daily hum.

Launching in 10 best-selling flavours, the BLAST7K Fresh works with the entire BLAST pod range-from the new 0+10ml pods to the 2+8ml pods in 10mg and 20mg strengths designed for the BLAST10K and BLAST30K PRO-giving users access to 40 unique flavours and a seamless transition across the BLAST ecosystem.

"The BLAST7K Fresh opens the Fresh experience to more adult vapers," said a DOJO spokesperson. "With our new identity and four distinctive designs, we invite everyone to create their own fresh journey-without compromising flavour, freshness or value."

The DOJO BLAST7K Fresh will be available at selected UK retailers soon.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dojovape.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dojo-launches-blast7k-fresh-an-accessible-new-chapter-for-fresh-vaping-unveiling-dojos-new-logo-and-four-distinct-design-vibes-302881589.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.