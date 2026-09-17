Calibre Health Labs: Calibre secures CQC registration and expands nationwide as it builds the Causal AI Doctor

CQC registration enables Calibre to hold the clinical relationship directly, facilitating the delivery of personalised medical advice and care to its members with registered doctors as the clinical decision-makers

The company is building towards increasingly autonomous, regulated Causal AI Doctors to safely provide members with personalised and continuous care

New partnerships with Randox and Heim expand diagnostic access nationally and into members' homes

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibre Health Labs, an applied-AI health company pioneering the category of Causal Health, today expands its consumer health product Calibre from early access beta to nationwide launch after securing its own registration with the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Calibre launched out of stealth in April 2026, backed by a $3.3M pre-seed round led by Amino Collective. The milestone means Calibre can now hold the clinical relationship with its members directly, enabling its doctors to order and interpret diagnostics and deliver personalised medical advice and care under Calibre's own governance.

Healthcare is largely built to act once people are sick. Before that, people are left with guesswork, navigating a maze of blood tests, wearables, supplements and conflicting advice, often without anyone connecting the dots.

Calibre is designed to close that gap. It combines its own registered medical doctors with proprietary causal AI models to work backwards from the outcomes that matter most to people aged 30 to 50, starting with improving daily energy and addressing long-term health risks. Instead of a one-off snapshot or list of biomarkers, members get a deep understanding of what's driving their health, a personalised plan highlighting the most important actions, and a dedicated doctor who stays with them as their health evolves.

The nationwide rollout is underpinned by a partnership with diagnostics company Randox, which gives Calibre members access to 40+ clinics across the UK. Later this month, Calibre will offer at-home phlebotomy through Heim, so members have the choice to have their blood and urine sample taken at home or their office rather than travelling to a clinic - removing one of the main points of friction. Memberships for the founding community start at £39 per month, valid until the end of September.

The launch follows Calibre's successful early-access, London based beta in April 2026. August was its strongest month of growth, with more than 40% of members selecting the annual plan. Over a quarter of new members now arrive through referrals, and all Trustpilot reviews to date have been five stars.

The causal AI doctor: making world-class care accessible to everyone

Calibre builds a causal model for each health outcome, encoding how an expert clinician works backwards from the outcome to uncover what is most likely driving it, what to measure and what to change. Today, these models assist Calibre's doctors to deliver personalised care, supported by a broad range of diagnostic tests.

Over time, as these models further evolve and meet the regulatory standards required to make clinical decisions autonomously, each effectively becomes a causal AI doctor for its health outcome. The result is a team of specialist AI doctors dedicated to improving an individual's health. This is how deeply personalised, continuous and proactive care becomes accessible at scale without every decision depending on human doctor time, with clinicians overseeing the moments that matter most.

Alexander Weber, Co-founder and CEO of Calibre, comments: "Our mission is to empower a billion people to understand what drives their health and improve it with world-class care. It started with my own: before Dr Reinhold Innerhofer joined me as co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, the personalised care he gave me was the kind usually reserved for elite athletes and the ultra-wealthy. We are going to change that. Causal AI enables us to bring a comparable depth of care to millions - safely, and at a fraction of the cost. Our own CQC registration and expanding nationwide brings us one step closer."

About Calibre:

Calibre Health Labs is an applied-AI health company pioneering the category of Causal Health. Its consumer health product, Calibre, combines dedicated doctors, personalised diagnostics and proprietary causal AI to help understand what's driving their health and exactly what to do about it. The UK is Calibre's initial launch market, with plans to expand internationally in the future. Calibre has raised $3.3M to date and is backed by Amino Collective, Daybreak Ventures and Cocoa Ventures and a group of experienced founders, operators and medical experts. Prominent angel investors include Gousto founder Timo Boldt and N26 founder Maximilian Tayenthal. The company secured its status as a CQC-regulated provider in the UK in September 2026, and now delivers its clinical care independently.

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