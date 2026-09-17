PATRÓN TEQUILA AND MUSIC ICON MIKE SKINNER TOOK OVER THE ICA FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT CELEBRATING CRAFT AND CREATIVITY

PATRÓN Tequila and Mike Skinner came together for Re-Mastered Live, exploring the craft and creativity behind Skinner's extensive catalogue

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, PATRÓN Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila[1], and British music icon Mike Skinner, founder of The Streets, came together for Re-Mastered: Live - the latest chapter in Re-Mastered, the cultural series from PATRÓN, celebrating the people who do things properly: the artists, makers and creatives who take the long road to get something right.

More than two decades since The Streets first emerged, Skinner's approach to making music remains rooted in the same creative process and dedication that earned him global critical acclaim and has kept him an enduring force in the UK music scene. It's these values that mirror those of PATRÓN Tequila, where every bottle is shaped by patience, precision and an uncompromising attention to detail.

Following Re-Mastered: Taste earlier this year, Live brought that belief to London for an exclusive one-night event at the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA), in front of an intimate audience of London's most relevant talent, cultural connectors and influential voices. Guests included Pixie Geldolf, Saffron Hocking, Rafferty Law, John Glacier and Lil Silva.

The evening opened with an intimate in-conversation panel, bringing together Mike Skinner and two voices who know his work from very different perspectives. Guests heard from Murkage Dave, longtime collaborator of Skinner's, offering an insider's perspective on his creative world and the evolution of the UK music scene around it, and Ellen E. Jones, cultural critic and BBC broadcaster bringing a sharp editorial perspective to the ideas and craft behind his work. Together, they unpacked the craft behind some of Mike's most enduring work, from the process of making music to the question of what makes an idea endure and where he draws his creative inspiration from.

The evening then moved into an exclusive DJ set from Mike Skinner himself, bringing his distinctive musical perspective to an intimate setting unlike anywhere he's played before. Drawing on the sounds and influences that have shaped his career, the one-off set offered a rare chance to experience Skinner behind the decks in a truly unique setting - an exclusive performance not to be repeated.

Speaking on the partnership,Mike Skinner said, "Recently, with my songs, I've been posting videos capturing a lot of the process, the part people don't normally see because they usually just hear the finished version. A huge part of being creative is making decision after decision, and I've found myself wanting to show more of that side of it rather than just the end result.

"That was the connection with PATRÓN and Re-Mastered Live. There's a shared fascination with the journey of making something -the details, the decisions, what you change, what you leave alone and how you eventually get to the finished thing. Given that's where my head is at with my own work at the moment, being given the opportunity to talk about this felt like a natural thing to do together."

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed Mike's Margarita, a signature serve created for the night, a spicy pineapple twist on the classic PATRÓN Spicy Margarita, made with PATRÓN Reposado - alongside the iconic PATRÓN Paloma and a classic PATRÓN Silver Margarita.

Mike Skinner has always stayed true to his own process, refining his craft record by record rather than following the crowd. That same creative instinct saw Skinner pioneer an entirely new sound early in his career, bringing together rap and garage in a way that's since been copied all over the world. It's this unapologetic approach to creativity that has led to him being nominated for two Ivor Novello Awards - Dry Your Eyes, shortlisted for Best Song Musically and Lyrically, and Blinded By The Lights, shortlisted for Best Contemporary Song - the industry's own mark of songwriting excellence, voted for by fellow songwriters and composers

PATRÓN's approach to making its tequila reflects the same, prioritising craft: every drop made by hand, using just three ingredients - water, agave and yeast - and methods that take time to get right. Dedication starts with only the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, shaped by time and guided by skilled hands at Hacienda PATRÓN in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, where agave-growing traditions have been passed down for generations. From small-batch copper stills to traditional brick ovens and volcanic tahona stone mills, every step reflects an enduring commitment to doing things the right way, from harvest to bottle.

"At PATRÓN, we have a deep history in partnering with global talent who are at the forefront of culture and are thrilled to be able to work with one of the UK's most iconic artists," said Roberto Ramirez-Laverde, Global Senior Vice President, PATRÓN Tequila. "Mike has been an enduring part of the British music scene for over two decades, from pioneering an entirely new genre, to turning cultural commentary into an art form. His dedication to the craft, creative pioneer spirit and unwavering processis incredible, and mirrors the ethos thatPATRÓN stands for. Having the chance to partner with likeminded-artist like Mike and explore the process behind his creativity, through Re-Mastered: Live, was an incredibly special moment for the brand."

Re-Mastered: Live was the hero moment in an ongoing series in the U.K.. Across the rest of 2026, PATRÓN and its collaborators will continue celebrating the role music plays in bringing communities together reinforcing the brand's long-standing commitment to creativity, authenticity and honouring the process.

Notes to editors:

1. IWSR 2025 Global Database.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process - PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

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©2026. PATRÓN, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. HANDCRAFTED IN MEXICO (HECHO EN MÉXICO).

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