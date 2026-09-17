H.O.L.M. Security Sweden AB: Holm Security and Sekoia integrate to give SOC teams a complete view of assets and risk across IT and OT

A new technology integration brings Holm Security's vulnerability and asset intelligence into Sekoia's autonomous SOC platform, giving analysts and AI agents the context to prioritize and investigate alerts. A joint webinar follows in October.

STOCKHOLM and PARIS, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holm Security, a European leader in exposure and vulnerability management, and Sekoia, the European agentic cybersecurity company for Security Operations Center (SOC) teams, today announced a technology integration between their platforms. Through a dedicated Holm Security connector, Sekoia now imports asset and vulnerability data from Holm Security, giving security teams a complete view of the assets they need to defend and the risk attached to each one. The integration is now available to both end customer organizations and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

How the integration works

A dedicated Holm Security connector links the two platforms. It imports each customer's assets, along with the vulnerabilities and risk attached to them, into Sekoia as a live source. From there, Sekoia holds a complete view of the assets to defend and their related risks across both IT and Operational Technology (OT). When an alert arrives, that context is immediately available to an analyst or an AI agent investigating it.

How the platforms complement each other

Holm Security works ahead of an attack. It uses AI to discover, triage, and test vulnerabilities across the full attack surface (systems and networks, cloud, web applications, APIs, and users) and flags what is being actively exploited. The result is a clear, continuously updated view of the risk an organization faces across IT and OT, with a dedicated MSSP offering that lets providers deliver it to many customers from a single platform.

Sekoia works during live activity. Its autonomous SOC platform analyzes current logs and events, and its AI agents help investigate and respond to alerts at speed. Holm Security's view of risk before an attack, set alongside Sekoia's detection and response as one unfolds, gives security teams context they would otherwise have to assemble by hand.

"Security teams do their best work when they can see their real risk. AI is at the heart of how we find, prioritize, and test vulnerabilities across IT and OT. Bringing that intelligence into Sekoia means an analyst or an AI agent can see the assets at stake and the risk behind an alert, and spend their time on what truly matters."

- Marcus Kaber, CEO, Holm Security



"Holm Security brings valuable device and vulnerability intelligence into Reveal, Sekoia's asset intelligence layer. We can combine that with asset context and security signals from across a customer's environment to calculate risk and understand what needs attention first, consistently across technologies and vendors. For enterprises and MSSPs, that means reducing exposure before attackers can exploit it, while giving analysts and AI agents better context to investigate and respond when an attack is already underway."

- Anders Olsson, VP Strategy, Sekoia

"When ACP committed to a European vendor strategy, one requirement was non-negotiable: every technology we bring into the SOC has to be API-centric, so the modules form an ecosystem instead of a collection of consoles. Holm Security and Sekoia went a step further and built the integration between vulnerability scanning and SIEM/XDR themselves. For our SOC that means one central integration point, and asset context that finally works in both directions."

- Markus Riegler, Lead Solution Consultant Security, ACP Group

Joint webinar in October

Holm Security and Sekoia will host a joint, demo-led webinar on the 15th of October. The session shows the integration at work, following a real vulnerability through to a contextualized decision in the SOC. It is open to security teams at end customer organizations and MSSPs alike.

Register here.

About Holm Security

Holm Security is a European leader in exposure and vulnerability management. Founded in 2015 in Stockholm, Holm Security helps more than 1,500 organizations across the public and private sectors see their risk clearly, prioritize what matters, and prove that it is going down. Its Next-Gen Vulnerability Management Platform finds, prioritizes, and helps remediate vulnerabilities across systems and networks, cloud, web applications, APIs, and users, spanning both IT and Operational Technology (OT). Learn more at holmsecurity.com.

About Sekoia

Sekoia is the European agentic cybersecurity company building the Cyber Operations Platform for the AI era. Unifying cyber threat intelligence, detection and response, exposure management, and agentic AI, Sekoia is rebuilding cybersecurity from the ground up. Through the Autonomous SOC, machines investigate at scale while security teams govern operations with clarity and control. Fully open and agnostic by design, the platform empowers organizations to achieve true strategic and tech autonomy. From SMEs supported by MSSPs to Fortune 2000 enterprises, Sekoia makes advanced defense accessible to all. www.sekoia.com

Media contacts Holm Security · marketing@holmsecurity.com Sekoia · media@sekoia.io