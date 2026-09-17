CGX&OCR Brings Chinese Innovation to the Global Obstacle Racing Stage

BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful conclusion of the UIPM 2026 Obstacle World Championships in Beijing, Chinese specialist outdoor footwear brand CGX is bringing the story of its CGX&OCR professional obstacle racing shoes to international audiences. The two models made their global debut on the opening day of the championships, held from 2 to 6 September, and launched in China on 7 September at RMB 1,099 per pair.

The Beijing event brought together leading obstacle racers from around the world. Throughout the championship, professional athletes from multiple countries visited the CGX booth to try the new shoes and exchange feedback. Their strong interest highlighted the growing attention around obstacle racing and the demand for equipment designed for its distinctive mix of running, climbing, jumping, braking and rapid transitions.

CGX&OCR includes two purpose-built models: R1020 for the explosive 100-metre format, and R1010 for 400-metre and 3-kilometre racing. Both were developed around the demands of obstacle movement, with a Vibram outsole using Megagrip compound, Traction Lug technology and Litebase construction. A dual-zone midsole, heel-lock structure and performance-woven upper support traction, cushioning, rearfoot security and controlled movement across changing surfaces.

The Chinese Modern Pentathlon Obstacle Race Team competed in Beijing wearing the new CGX&OCR shoes. CGX participates in the event as a partner of the Chinese Modern Pentathlon Association, a sponsor of the Chinese Modern Pentathlon Obstacle Race Team and a sponsor of the UIPM 2026 Obstacle World Championships.

Building on its Beijing debut, CGX is also beginning to explore international markets, bringing CGX&OCR to the attention of more professional athletes and taking measured steps toward establishing the brand in the global obstacle racing community.

"I wanted to develop a shoe that responds to what obstacle racing actually asks of an athlete," said Nan Liu, CEO of CGX. "After more than 30 years in footwear and apparel, I saw an opportunity to combine manufacturing experience with direct athlete feedback. The Beijing debut gives CGX&OCR a meaningful starting point as we continue building professional equipment for the sport."

CGX&OCR is available through CGX flagship stores on Tmall, Douyin and Xiaohongshu, with selected offline retail locations in China. CGX will continue to develop its obstacle racing footwear portfolio through competition, athlete collaboration and the sport's expanding international community.

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