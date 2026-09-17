Pioneer Heat Holdings Berhad Shares Climb Further After Its ACE Market Debut

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Pioneer Heat Holdings Berhad ("Pioneer Heat" or the "Group"), a mechanical engineering services provider with core expertise in piping system engineering and related specialised services, today marked its successful debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The Group's shares opened at RM0.255 per share on its first day of trading as a listed company. As at 10am, the price stood at RM0.325 per share, compared with its IPO price of RM0.25 per share, representing a premium of 30%.

(From Left) (From Pioneer Heat Holdings Berhad) Mr. Wong Nguong Hui @ Thomas Wong, Independent Non-Executive Director; Ms. Ooi Gin Hui, Independent Non-Executive Director; Mr. Chay Ming Kum, Independent Non-Executive Director; Mr. Wong Wei Ken, Chief Executive Officer / Executive Director; Mr. Wong Hing Chong, Promoter; Mr. Wong Hing Kok, Promoter; Mr. Wong Wei Lieh, Executive Director; Ms. Wong Wan Chin, Independent Non-Executive Chairperson; (From Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd.) Ms. Lim Chia Wei, Managing Director; Mr. Law Kim Fatt, Co-Head of Corporate Finance; and Ms. Tan Sin Jiang, Vice President

Pioneer Heat is listed under the stock name "PIONEER" and stock code "0471".

Pioneer Heat is principally involved in the provision of mechanical engineering services, covering piping system engineering and related specialised services such as heat treatment, flange management and non-destructive testing ("NDT") services. The Group's services support the full lifecycle of industrial plants, including new plant construction, ongoing plant operations, maintenance, scheduled plant turnarounds, plant modifications and refurbishment projects. Pioneer Heat also undertakes civil engineering projects for the construction of industrial and ancillary facilities.

With operating roots dating back to 1997, the Group has built approximately 29 years of experience in serving customers mainly across the oil and gas, petrochemical, utility and manufacturing industries. Its technical capabilities in piping systems, fabrication works, heat treatment services, flange management and NDT services enable Pioneer Heat to support customers across both new project development and plant lifecycle requirements.

Through the IPO, Pioneer Heat raised RM21.68 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 86.70 million new shares. Proceeds from the public issue will be utilised as follows:

RM4.00 million for the setting up of the New Sendayan HQ;

for the setting up of the New Sendayan HQ; RM2.07 million for the setting up of the New Sarawak Office;

for the setting up of the New Sarawak Office; RM4.01 million for the purchase of machinery and equipment;

for the purchase of machinery and equipment; RM7.90 million for working capital; and

for working capital; and RM3.70 million for estimated listing expenses.

The Group intends to utilise the IPO proceeds to strengthen its operating platform and support its next phase of growth. The proposed New Sendayan HQ is expected to comprise an administrative office, warehouse and workshop to service customers in the Central region, with planned capabilities including fabrication works for pipe spools and pipe structures, hydrotesting works, heat treatment services and valve servicing.

Meanwhile, the proposed New Sarawak Office is intended to enhance the Group's presence in East Malaysia by providing larger space for fabrication activities, storage of materials, machinery, equipment, tools and consumables, as well as supporting its ability to undertake larger mechanical engineering projects in the region.

Mr. Wong Wei Ken, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Pioneer Heat Holdings Berhad, said, "Today's listing marks a significant milestone in Pioneer Heat's corporate journey. Over the years, we have built our capabilities around specialised mechanical engineering services that support the full lifecycle of industrial plants, from new plant construction to maintenance, scheduled turnarounds, modifications and refurbishment works. Our successful debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities provides us with a stronger platform to pursue our next phase of growth as a listed company."

Ms. Lim Chia Wei, Managing Director of Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd., said, "Pioneer Heat's successful listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities reflects the Group's established operating track record, specialised technical capabilities and growth potential within Malaysia's mechanical and civil engineering industries. With its experience in piping system engineering, heat treatment, flange management and NDT services, Pioneer Heat is well-positioned to strengthen its market presence and pursue opportunities across key industrial sectors. We are pleased to have supported the Group throughout its listing journey."

Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd. is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for this IPO.

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ABOUT PIONEER HEAT HOLDINGS BERHAD

Pioneer Heat Holdings Berhad ("Pioneer Heat" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based mechanical engineering services provider principally involved in piping system engineering and related specialised services, including heat treatment, flange management and non-destructive testing ("NDT") services. With operating roots dating back to 1997, the Group has built approximately 29 years of experience in supporting the full lifecycle of industrial plants, covering new plant construction, maintenance, scheduled turnarounds, modifications and refurbishment works. Pioneer Heat serves customers across key industrial sectors including oil and gas, petrochemical, utility and manufacturing, while also undertaking civil engineering projects for the construction of industrial and ancillary facilities. Moving forward, the Group aims to strengthen its operational capacity through the establishment of its New Sendayan HQ and New Sarawak Office, enhance its technical capabilities through additional machinery and equipment, and expand its market presence to support continued growth in Malaysia's mechanical and civil engineering industries.

For more information, visit https://pioneerheatholdings.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Pioneer Heat Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Pioneer Heat Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/pioneer-heat-holdings-berhad-shares-climb-further-after-its-ace-market-1222879