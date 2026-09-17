DXC Technology Company: DXC Engineering and LOXO join forces to Accelerate Enterprise-Scale Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Deployment

DXC Engineering and LOXO are partnering to accelerate the deployment of Level 4 autonomous commercial vehicles for middle- and last-mile logistics.

The collaboration combines LOXO's proven autonomous driving technology with DXC's engineering, AI, data and systems integration expertise to help industrialize autonomous logistics at scale.

Together, the companies aim to move autonomous logistics beyond pilots and into repeatable enterprise operations that address driver shortages, cost pressures and rising delivery demand.

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, announced a strategic partnership with LOXO, a Swiss-based developer of Level 4 autonomous driving software for commercial vehicles to accelerate the deployment of autonomous logistics solutions at scale. Leveraging LOXO's proven autonomous driving platform with DXC Engineering's data and AI expertise, the two companies will help logistics customers deploy next-gen autonomous solutions faster and more reliably.

Autonomous logistics, the systems providing the fully autonomous point-to-point transfer of goods, are rapidly moving from isolated pilots to real-world operations at scale. With industry projections pointing to around 750,000 unfilled truck-driver positions by 2028, logistics providers are facing rising delivery demand, driver shortages, cost pressures, and increasingly complex operating requirements.

LOXO's Level 4 autonomous driving platform has established the company as a leader in autonomous urban logistics, becoming the first company in Europe to receive approval for Level 4 driverless logistics operations on public roads.

The autonomous platforms are designed for logistics use cases, including repeatable point-to-point routes between hubs, warehouses, and distribution facilities, where autonomous vehicles can help operators add capacity and improve efficiency without depending solely on scarce driver availability.

Through this partnership, DXC Engineering will advance the industrialization and the scale-up of LOXO's technology, enabling customers to deploy autonomous logistics solutions, such as driverless light commercial vehicles moving goods between warehouses, more efficiently across enterprise environments. Many autonomous vehicles today still operate mainly in pilot environments, without being fully integrated into customers' logistics operations. A scalable solution requires more than the vehicle itself - it requires seamless integration with back-end systems, data services, fleet orchestration and operational workflows. The LOXO-DXC collaboration is designed to close this gap.

"We have spent years building the right technology, understanding the real needs of European logistics operators. As regulatory frameworks for autonomous driving take shape across Europe, commercial autonomous vehicle deployment is ready to move from pilots to scaled operations, and we are now ready to scale. DXC brings the engineering depth and enterprise delivery capabilities that complement our autonomous driving technology. Together, we have the opportunity to turn proven autonomy into scalable commercial operations," said Amin Amini, CEO and Co-Founder, LOXO.

Scaling autonomous logistics

With more than 50 million vehicles powered by DXC technology, DXC will help scale LOXO Digital Driver (LDD) across enterprise logistics environments. Vehicle-agnostic and built for defined logistics use cases, LDD reflects LOXO's understanding of European regulations, operator needs, and route-specific deployments. By combining LOXO's proven Level 4 autonomous driving platform with DXC Engineering's advisory, data, AI, systems integration, and delivery capabilities, the companies can help customers address driver shortages, cost pressures, urban access restrictions, and sustainability goals while integrating LDD with the back-end systems, data services, fleet orchestration, and workflows needed to run autonomous logistics reliably at scale.

"Autonomous driving technology is on the road today; the next challenge is scaling it across enterprise operations," said Karim Jeribi, Europe General Manager, Consulting & Engineering Services DXC Technology. "DXC brings the engineering, integration, and delivery expertise to industrialize autonomous technology and connect it to the systems that keep logistics moving. Together with LOXO, we can help customers move from autonomous vehicles to fully integrated autonomous logistics operations."

DXC and LOXO aim to create a repeatable deployment model for autonomous commercial vehicles, reducing complexity and accelerating adoption for logistics providers, fleet operators, and vehicle manufacturers. With LOXO's platform as the foundation and DXC enabling industrial-scale delivery, the companies will focus on turning autonomous driving technology into commercially viable, scalable logistics operations that can be deployed across defined routes, expanded to new customers, and scaled across European markets and beyond.

To learn more about the DXC and LOXO partnership, please visit https://dxc.com/industries/automotive/dxc-loxo

About LOXO

LOXO is a Swiss-based technology company developing Level 4 autonomous driving solutions for commercial vehicles, with a focus on logistics applications across Europe. LOXO's Digital Driver technology is designed to support autonomous applications for logistics hubs, distribution networks, and commercial transport operations.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations, helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more at dxc.com.

Media contacts: Lara Amini, CMO and Managing Director, LOXO Germany, lara@loxo.ch, +41 79 328 30 20; Ashley Houk-Temple, Media Relations, DXC Technology, ashley.houktemple@dxc.com

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