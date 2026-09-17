An international research team has proposed using a thin aluminum oxide (AlO?) buffer layer in inverted perovskite solar cells to suppress interfacial charge recombination and protect the perovskite, thereby improving both efficiency and operational stability. Deposited via atomic layer deposition (ALD), the layer sits between the buckminsterfullerene (C60) electron transport layer (ETL) and the sputtered indium tin oxide (ITO) contact. "The novelty of this research lies in demonstrating that the conventional 10 nm to 20 nm thick SnO2 buffer layer, typically used to prevent sputter damage, can ...

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