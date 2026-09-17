Enterprises can now create AI applications and agents executing natively on open engines including Apache Spark, Trino and Kafka and connecting to Snowflake and Databricks, so your data stays where it is.

Acceldata, the market leader in agentic data management and provider of the xLake Data AI platform, today announced the launch of xFactory, a private AI software factory to build, test and deploy AI agents, applications and analytics across hybrid enterprise environments. Using xFactory, enterprises can create working, tested and governed agents, applications and analytics from plain business requests, built on data that stays where it lives.

xFactory runs on xLake, which unifies data and AI agent workloads across any infrastructure. Enterprises can treat their on-premises, cloud, sovereign and edge data as one estate. The hard part of any AI software factory has been the data: agents need to reach it at scale, but regulated enterprise data cannot move, leaving most of it out of reach. Acceldata closes that gap by bringing governed access and compute to the data, so xFactory can build on the full estate without consolidating it.

Enterprises have spent years assembling this capability by hand, wiring together catalogs, quality tools, governance layers and orchestrators, then maintaining the seams between them. Agentic AI breaks that model. Agents access data constantly at machine speed, and a stack designed for human-paced work cannot keep up. These are pre-AI tools being asked to do an AI-era job. xFactory collapses layers of assembly with one governed surface, so enterprises declare what they want instead of building it tool by tool.

"For years, enterprises faced a false choice: move fast with AI, or stay in control of their data. You could not have both. xFactory ends that tradeoff. Enterprises build agents, applications and analytics on their own governed data, where it lives, at the speed AI now moves," said Rohit Choudhary, Founder and CEO, Acceldata.

Connected to the Enterprise Estate Out of the Box

To simplify creating AI data applications, xFactory ships with:

More than 100 integrations pre-built, governed connectors across the enterprise estate, from databases, CRM and ERP to ITSM and collaboration platforms.

Native execution on open engines including Apache Spark, Trino, Apache Kafka and the Hadoop ecosystem, and in-place connectivity to platforms like Snowflake and Databricks so applications and agents draw on what enterprises already run, wherever they run.

Trusted, governed data access enforced at runtime by xLake data quality, lineage, entitlements and sovereignty rules applied automatically, as the agent or application runs.

Acceldata's customers include many of the world's largest companies operating in regulated industries. These enterprises need private AI deployments that can run on their choice of infrastructure and models. Acceldata xLake provided that platform for data management, operating as one runtime across on-premises, cloud and sovereign environments, while AI agents are governed, first-class workloads. Acceldata also uses a cost model that ends the structural conflict of usage-metered platforms. xFactory extends this approach to the software factory, so enterprises can run AI across their hybrid or private environment with support for multiple, interchangeable AI models.

Acceldata xFactory is available now via an early access program for existing xLake customers.

About Acceldata

Founded in Campbell, Calif. in 2018, Acceldata is the pioneer of cross-lake data platform architecture. Its xLake platform supports every stage of the data lifecycle, on any platform, bringing compute to where the data lives and ensuring data trust by unifying data quality, governance and observability into an intelligent, AI-driven fabric. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Acceldata empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data in the AI era. Customers include Dun Bradstreet, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC and more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, Prosperity7 and Emergent Ventures.

https://www.acceldata.io

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Contacts:

Sam Brancato

PRforAcceldata@bospar.com