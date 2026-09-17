New facility in Szentendre, Hungary strengthens Europe's manufacturing capacity for agricultural and industrial drone technology

ABZ Innovation, a European developer and manufacturer of heavy-duty civilian drones for agricultural and industrial use, today officially opened its new manufacturing facility in Szentendre, Hungary one of the largest dedicated civilian drone production sites in Europe.

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ABZ Innovation's new manufacturing facility in Hungary one of the largest dedicated civilian drone production sites in Europe.

The new facility is approximately four times larger than ABZ Innovation's previous production site, supporting a targeted threefold increase in production during 2026 alone, with a further doubling planned for 2027. This significantly expands ABZ Innovation's capacity to meet accelerating global demand for drone-based automation in agriculture and industry. ABZ Innovation's drone systems are currently deployed in more than 40 countries across six continents, supporting precision spraying, seed and fertilizer spreading, industrial cleaning, and cargo operations.

The opening reflects the sheer scale of demand across ABZ Innovation's platform. The L-Series continues to lead in precision agriculture, cutting water usage by up to 90% and chemical inputs by up to 50% compared with conventional spraying methods. Meanwhile, the C-Series has emerged as the company's fastest-growing line as industrial operators turn to drone-based cleaning over slower, manual alternatives.

Agricultural and industrial automation is entering a new era. We are building not just drones, but a European platform designed for mission-critical civilian operations with full data sovereignty and the after-sales infrastructure that professional users need to operate at scale." Károly Ludvigh, CEO Co-Founder, ABZ Innovation

The Szentendre facility becomes ABZ Innovation's global production hub, supporting the continued growth of the company's four product series: L-Series precision spraying drones, S-Series granule and seed spreading systems, C-Series high-pressure industrial cleaning drones, and M-Series multifunctional cargo platforms. ABZ Innovation's products are CE certified, FCC compliant, and EU C4 (M-Series) and C5 (C-Series) certified, and the company operates under ISO 9001 certified quality management.

The company has been recognized with the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award for the L50 agricultural spraying drone, the CONSTRUMA Award for the C10 industrial cleaning drone, the Special Prize in Domestic Product Development at AGROmashEXPO for the C10, and its L30 LiDAR technology was recognized at the 33rd Hungarian Innovation Grand Prize. In January 2026, ABZ Innovation closed a €7 million investment round supported by Vsquared Ventures, Day One Capital and Assembly Ventures, funding manufacturing expansion and international market development.

About ABZ Innovation

ABZ Innovation is a European developer and manufacturer of heavy-duty action drones for agricultural and industrial applications. Based in Szentendre, Hungary, the company builds high-performance drone systems for spraying, spreading, cleaning and specialized industrial tasks, prioritizing reliability, serviceability and full data sovereignty. Operating in more than 40 countries through a global distributor and service partner network, ABZ Innovation supports customers with professional training, spare parts supply and long-term operational support. For more information: www.abzinnovation.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Viktória Matuz Head of PR Communications ABZ Innovation

viktoria.matuz@abzinnovation.com Szentendre, Kalászi Street 3, Hungary