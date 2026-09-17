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PR Newswire
17.09.2026 11:54 Uhr
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UK Islamic fintech Ayan Capital secures £75 million ($100 million) facility originated by Triple Point as it builds towards a halal digital bank

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayan Capital, which offers halal car finance, has secured a senior Shariah-compliant facility of up to £75 million ($100 million), originated by investment manager Triple Point. The facility will fund Ayan's next phase of growth as it prepares its UK banking licence application.

Since launching in early 2024, more than 150,000 people have started an application with Ayan. The company holds a 4.9 Trustpilot rating, sees more than 60% of website visitors begin an application, and maintains a loss rate below the industry average. Two-thirds of its team are engineers, with technology built in-house.

Nearly 50 million Muslims live in the West, its fastest-growing demographic. Ayan estimates Muslims in the UK hold around $90 billion in bank deposits and take $40 billion in financing a year. Most still rely on conventional banking, though 85% say they would use halal products if priced the same. Ayan's founders have done this before with Alif, a fintech and banking group serving more than 10 million customers across Central Asia. Ayan applies the same playbook in the UK: halal car finance first, then cards, savings, and a full-service digital bank.

The facility will fund new originations, lowering Ayan's cost of funding and supporting more competitive pricing. Ayan intends to raise a Series A round in the coming months to fund its banking licence application. Backers include Cur8 Capital, Empakt Ventures, IT Park Ventures and Caucasus VC.

Under Ayan's Ijara wa Iqtina structure, the company buys and owns each vehicle throughout the term, carrying ownership risk, while customers pay fixed monthly rentals and take ownership at the end. Contracts are reviewed annually by independent Shariah advisers, and through AyanCare, Ayan also takes enhanced responsibility for unexpected mechanical and electrical repairs.

Ellis Diamanti, Head of Specialty Finance at Triple Point, said: "Ayan pairs an impressive management team with a technology-first platform, providing an excellent customer experience while meeting the growing appetite for Shariah-compliant financial products."

Abdullo Kurbanov, CEO and co-founder, said: "There is a lot to do, but this facility lets us serve more customers, more competitively. Over time we want to build a challenger bank that is open to everyone, whether they are looking for halal finance or not, and that raises the bar for what customers should expect."

Contact: Nabihah Nabil, n.nabil@ayan.co.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-islamic-fintech-ayan-capital-secures-75-million-100-million-facility-originated-by-triple-point-as-it-builds-towards-a-halal-digital-bank-302881874.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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