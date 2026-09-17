Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Intersects 1.05 g/t Gold over 52.8 metres and Bonanza-Grade Gold at Powerline Deposit, AurMac, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to report new results from western portions of the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline"), AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada. Drillhole AX-26-892B intersected 1.05 g/t gold ("Au") over 52.8 metres ("m") and drillhole AX-26-891 intersected 149.14 g/t Au over 0.4 m, within a wider interval of 0.56 g/t Au over 169.2 m. The results demonstrate the potential to improve grade and continuity in known mineralized domains on the margins of Powerline's near-surface higher-grade cores. The drilling forms part of Banyan's ongoing 2026 drill program focused on resource conversion, expansion and delineation of higher-grade mineralized domains within and adjacent to the current Mineral Resource.

Highlights from Powerline:

AX-26-873 - 1.18 g/t Au over 8.3 m, within 0.51 g/t Au over 50.5 m

AX-26-876 - 1.15 g/t Au over 13.9 m within 0.44 g/t Au over 51.5 m, including 16.5 g/t Au over 0.3 m

AX-26-878 - 1.37 g/t Au over 11.8m, including high-grade of 7.37 g/t Au over 0.5m and 9.78 g/t Au over 1.0 m

AX-26-891 - 149.14 g/t Au over 0.4m and 0.63 g/t Au over 19.9 m, all within 0.56 g/t Au over 169.2m

For context, the 0.56 g/t Au over 169.2 m composite in AX-26-891 is materially influenced by the 149.14 g/t Au over 0.4 m interval. Excluding that interval, the remaining 168.8 m averages approximately 0.21 g/t Au with the lower mineralized zone of 0.63 g/t Au over 19.9m. High-densities of extensional quartz veins are present throughout the full interval.

AX-26-892B - 1.05 g/t Au over 52.8 m, within 0.87 g/t Au over 69.7 m

AX-26-895 - 1.01 g/t Au over 17.2 m within 0.73 g/t Au over 26.6 m; includes high-grade of 6.72 g/t Au over 0.6 m and 10.30 g/t Au over 0.5 m

"These results demonstrate the opportunity to improve the grade, extent and continuity of mineralized domains along the current margins of Powerline's near-surface higher-grade cores," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "Hole AX-26-892B returned 1.05 g/t Au over 52.8 m, while AX-26-891 intersected several higher-grade intervals, including 149.14 g/t Au over 0.4 m. Together, the results support our strategy of targeting areas that could improve the grade profile and confidence of the AurMac resource. Our 2026 and planned 2027 drilling will continue to test the extent and expansion potential of higher-grade domains."

Figure 1: Plan map of AurMac, Yukon, Canada. Drillholes reported in this release highlighted in blue. Pending results are shown in green. Previously released 2026 drilling is shown in orange and all other diamond drilling in black. The reported holes extend higher-grade mineralized domains along the margins of Powerline's near-surface high-grade cores. Detailed drill hole maps and sections are included below with Powerline South (Figure 2), Powerline Southwest (Figure 3) and Powerline West (Figure 4).

Figure 2: Plan map of Powerline South. Cross sections denoted by blue lines.

Figure 3: Plan map of Powerline Southwest. Cross sections denoted by blue lines.

Figure 4: Plan map of Powerline West. Cross sections denoted by blue lines.

Figure 5: Cross-section 466750mE through Powerline South at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithological model. Mineralization remains open down-dip at depth, with the high-grade interval in AX-26-891 (Figure 5) highlighting the potential to extend mineralized domains and upgrade domains on the margins of high-grade cores. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized and lithological domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10 m x 10 m x 5 m. Only blocks above the 0.30 g/t Au cut-off and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Figure 6: Cross-section 466100mE through Powerline West at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithological model. Mineralization remains open down-dip at depth and highlights the potential to extend mineralized domains and upgrade domains on the margins of high-grade cores. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized and lithological domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. Only blocks above the 0.30 g/t Au cut-off and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Figure 7: Cross-section 466250mE through Powerline Southwest at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithological model. Mineralization remains open down-dip at depth, highlighting the potential to extend mineralized domains and upgrade domains on the margins of high-grade cores. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized and lithological domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. Only blocks above the 0.30 g/t Au cut-off and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Figure 8: Cross-section 467000mE through Powerline South at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithological model. Mineralization remains open down-dip at depth, highlighting the potential to extend mineralized domains and upgrade domains on the margins of high-grade cores within Powerline. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized and lithological domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. Only blocks above the 0.30 g/t Au cut-off and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Lithological domains at Powerline are dominated by metasedimentary rocks of various compositions, typically mica-chlorite schists with varying calcareous content. Domains shown in this section are: CLSR_4 and 5 - chlorite-sericite schist; CSCH_1 and 3 - calcareous schist; and sch_2 - heterogeneous schist. Altered host rocks with intense silicification and meta-greenstones are preferential host for extensional quartz veining (Figures 9 and 11).

Figure 9: Mineralized extensional quartz veins in metasedimentary rocks in Powerline South from diamond drillhole AX-26-891. The large gold grain at 71.95 m is associated with Bonanza grade assay of 149.14 g/t Au over 0.4 m from an extensional quartz vein with arsenopyrite and sulphosalts, within a wider interval of 0.56 g/t Au over 169.2 m. High-density of extensional quartz veins (>3 veins/m) with bismuth-sulphosalts, arsenopyrite, and pyrite are present throughout the interval from 71.8-241.0m. Several other instances of visible gold were observed at 134.4 m, 150.6 m, 162.2 m and 238.0 m (Figure 10), all associated with individual assays >5.0 g/t Au over 0.3 to 0.5m.

Figure 10: Visible gold occurrences in extensional quartz veins from Powerline: Top left: gold grain intergrown with arsenopyrite and sphalerite - AX-26-891 at 134.4 m. Top right: gold grain intergrown with acicular bismuth sulphosalts - AX-26-891 at 150.6 m. Bottom left; gold grain with spatially associated arsenopyrite aggregates - AX-26-891 at 162.2 m. Bottom right: visible gold grain intergrown and associated with arsenopyrite aggregates - AX-26-891 at 238.1 m.

Figure 11: Mineralized extensional quartz veins in metasedimentary rocks in Powerline South from diamond drillhole AX-26-892B. High-density of large extensional quartz veins (>3 veins/m) with bismuth-sulphosalts, arsenopyrite, and pyrite are present throughout the interval from 87.6-140.4m, with multiple instances of visible gold (Figure 12).

Figure 12: Visible gold occurrences in extensional quartz veins from Powerline: Top left: gold grains intergrown with bismuth sulphosalts - AX-26-873 at 53.5m. Top right: gold grains intergrown with acicular arsenopyrite and bismuth sulphosalt masses - AX-26-873 at 138.4 m. Bottom left: gold grain in extensional quartz vein with spatially associated arsenopyrite - AX-26-892B at 88.4m. Bottom right: visible gold grain intergrown and associated with arsenopyrite grain - AX-26-892B at 101.8 m.

Table 1: Intervals from Powerline

HOLE NUMBER depth from depth to Au Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) AX-26-870 86.3 87.4 1.1 1.70 and 119.0 124.9 5.9 1.34 including 119.0 120.2 1.2 1.01 and including 121.9 123.4 1.5 3.41 and 140.8 156.3 15.5 0.41 including 150.7 152.0 1.3 3.03 and 176.6 191.2 14.6 0.31 including 189.9 190.3 0.4 6.98 and 230.2 252.8 22.6 0.35 including 230.2 231.4 1.2 4.26 AX-26-872 78.0 109.2 31.2 0.42 including 78.0 93.0 15.0 0.74 including 78.0 78.3 0.3 14.04 and including 84.6 85.3 0.7 4.00 and 132.7 135.6 2.9 1.44 including 132.7 133.3 0.6 6.17 and 149.2 179.0 29.8 0.41 including 149.2 159.1 9.9 0.74 including 158.6 159.1 0.5 9.26 and including 174.1 175.3 1.2 2.49 AX-26-873 49.6 53.8 4.2 0.50 and 128.4 178.9 50.5 0.51 including 137.7 138.6 0.9 8.82 and including 151.4 152.4 1.0 3.78 and including 169.2 177.5 8.3 1.18 and 197.4 269.4 72.0 0.31 including 197.4 198.8 1.4 2.25 and including 239.4 244.5 5.1 1.03 and including 268.2 269.4 1.2 1.05 AX-26-876 129.4 179.1 49.7 0.55 including 133.1 137.5 4.4 1.12 and including 150.7 153.5 2.8 1.51 and including 167.1 168.5 1.4 1.21 and including 177.8 178.2 0.4 2.46 and 205.3 223.3 18.0 0.38 and 262.0 313.5 51.5 0.44 including 262.0 263.0 1.0 1.15 and including 297.0 310.9 13.9 1.15 including 297.0 298.5 1.5 3.72 and including 310.6 310.9 0.3 16.50 and 393.7 447.8 54.1 0.41 including 410.8 421.7 10.9 0.50 and including 433.2 433.7 0.5 1.10 and including 445.8 447.8 2.0 1.36 AX-26-878 104.4 110.3 5.9 0.63 including 104.4 105.4 1.0 1.16 and including 109.1 110.3 1.2 1.37 and 126.4 163.1 36.7 0.30 including 139.5 141.0 1.5 3.69 and 189.0 236.7 47.7 0.24 including 226.8 227.9 1.1 1.33 and including 235.6 236.7 1.1 2.04 and 252.4 264.2 11.8 1.37 including 255.2 255.7 0.5 7.37 and including 263.2 264.2 1.0 9.78 and 281.1 283.9 2.8 2.52 and 332.4 333.6 1.2 2.68 AX-26-887 31.3 146.5 115.2 0.41 including 31.3 31.9 0.6 1.12 and including 47.3 48.2 0.9 4.82 and including 63.0 113.5 50.5 0.58 including 64.9 65.4 0.5 14.24 and including 82.6 83.1 0.5 7.57 and including 86.8 87.2 0.4 3.09 and including 137.8 139.2 1.4 3.32 and including 145.9 146.5 0.6 1.32 and 170.9 172.4 1.5 1.23 and 190.0 201.3 11.3 0.68 including 194.0 194.6 0.6 7.01 and 221.0 237.1 16.1 0.14 including 236.8 237.1 0.3 1.71 AX-26-891 71.8 241.0 169.2 0.56 including 71.8 72.2 0.4 149.14 and including 88.0 89.5 1.5 1.77 and including 112.1 171.5 59.4 0.42 including 150.6 170.5 19.9 0.63 including 119.7 120.1 0.4 1.32 and including 134.4 134.8 0.4 6.49 and including 150.6 151.1 0.5 6.57 and including 162.2 162.5 0.3 7.72 and 207.2 212.0 4.8 0.45 including 211.6 212.0 0.4 3.02 and 230.3 238.4 8.1 0.57 including 238.0 238.4 0.4 9.81 AX-26-892B 70.7 140.4 69.7 0.87 including 72.6 74.0 1.4 1.25 and including 87.6 140.4 52.8 1.05 including 88.4 88.7 0.3 15.19 and including 101.5 105.0 3.5 2.75 and including 117.3 121.2 3.9 2.82 and including 139.2 140.4 1.2 4.50 and 165.1 189.7 24.6 0.49 including 165.1 169.2 4.1 0.99 and including 188.5 189.7 1.2 3.52 and 239.7 240.8 1.1 1.30 and 258.9 275.4 16.5 0.33 including 274.4 275.4 1.0 1.06 AX-26-894 71.2 72.1 0.9 2.95 and 95.4 162.0 66.6 0.29 including 108.3 142.4 34.1 0.42 including 116.5 116.8 0.3 7.13 and including 160.7 161.0 0.3 2.09 and 234.2 235.7 1.5 2.66 AX-26-895 39.3 56.2 16.9 0.14 and 121.0 147.6 26.6 0.73 including 121.0 138.2 17.2 1.01 including 121.0 121.6 0.6 6.72 and including 137.7 138.2 0.5 10.30 and 173.6 175.8 2.2 0.65

Note: Calculated true widths are approximate and vary by drillhole; see Table 2

Table 2: Collars for diamond drillholes in this release

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip Calc. Width (pct) AX-26-870 466250 7082865 739 280.4 360 -56 90 AX-26-872 466048 7083155 721 249.9 0 -62 95 AX-26-873 466249 7082764 739 280.4 0 -60 95 AX-26-876 466506 7082502 762 493.8 349 -52 90 AX-26-878 466352 7082766 754 355.1 0 -59 95 AX-26-887 467091 7082769 787 310.9 290 -60 95 AX-26-891 466751 7082557 781 286.5 359 -60 95 AX-26-892B 466990 7082707 785 306.3 14 -49 90 AX-26-894 466157 7083158 727 270.7 0 -61 95 AX-26-895 466851 7082557 787 274.3 360 -61 95

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

The reported work was completed using industry standard procedures and a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified reference materials, field duplicates and coarse blanks into the sample stream and utilizing certified independent analytical laboratories for all assays.

Certified independent laboratories completed all analyses. The Qualified Persons reviewed the available QA/QC data and identified no material issues.

Standards, core duplicates and coarse blanks represented approximately 10% of samples submitted during the 2026 drilling program. Results were monitored as analytical data became available and were within the accuracy and precision thresholds established for the program.

Banyan personnel systematically logged and photographed all diamond drill core. HTW- and NTW-diameter core was split at Banyan's core-processing facilities. One half was returned to the core box and the other was sealed in a poly bag with one part of a three-part sample tag. Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter delivered samples to the Bureau Veritas ("BV") preparation laboratory in Whitehorse or to AGAT Laboratories' Geochemical Mining Division in Calgary ("AGAT"). Samples prepared by BV were shipped to its analytical laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. AGAT samples were prepared, pulverized and analyzed in Calgary, Alberta, or Thunder Bay, Ontario.

BV analyzed samples using four-acid digestion and either its MA-200 ICP-ES 45-element package or MA-250 ICP-ES/MS 59-element package, together with FA-450 50 g fire assay with an AAS finish for gold. Samples returning more than 10 g/t Au were reanalyzed by FA-550 fire assay with a gravimetric finish. High-grade samples containing documented visible gold were also analyzed by FS-652 metallic-screen fire assay. Silver overlimits were analyzed using MA-370, FA-550 or FA-501, as applicable. Bureau Veritas is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 under SCC File No. 15895.

AGAT analyzed samples using four-acid digestion and its 201-071 ICP-OES/ICP-MS 48-element package, together with 201-551 50 g fire assay with an AAS finish for gold. Samples returning more than 10 g/t Au were reanalyzed by 202-551 fire assay with a gravimetric finish. High-grade samples containing documented visible gold were also analyzed by 202-131 metallic-screen fire assay. Samples returning more than 100 g/t Ag were analyzed using 201-470. AGAT is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 under SCC File Nos. 151266 and 151083.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

Grant of Incentive Stock Options

The Company has granted 970,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") effective today (the "Grant Date") to certain employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's incentive plan approved by shareholders of the Company on October 20, 2025 (the "Plan").

The Options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $1.90 per common share of the Company and will vest in three equal installments over a period of 18 months.

Upcoming Events

GCFF Conference, Vancouver, September 19, 2026

Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, September 22-25, 2026 Corporate Presentation: September 23 at 1:30 PM MDT

Denver Gold Forum, Colorado Springs, September 27-30, 2026

The MoneyShow, Orlando, October 5-7, 2026

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun in Canada's Yukon Territory. The AurMac Project comprises two main deposits, the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits. Mineralization is characteristic of a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold system, hosted in auriferous cross-cutting sheeted quartz veins and replacement style mineralization hosted in skarn horizons. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of May 15, 2026 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.639 million ounces of gold ("Au") (167.3 M tonnes at 0.68 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.985 Moz of Au (267.2 M tonnes at 0.58 g/t) (See MRE Table 3 below; as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 69 kV 3-phase powerline, existing power substation and cell phone coverage.

MRE Table 3: Pit-constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Cut-off Grade Tonnes Gold Grade Contained Gold (Au g/t) (M Tonnes) (g/t) (M Oz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 37.7 0.69 0.840 Powerline 0.30 129.5 0.67 2.799 Combined 0.30 167.3 0.68 3.639 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 15.1 0.84 0.405 Powerline 0.30 252.1 0.57 4.580 Combined 0.30 267.2 0.58 4.985

Notes to MRE Table:

The effective date for the MRE is May 15, 2026, the technical report is available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The 2014 CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$3,500/ounce, US$2.75/t mining cost, US$11.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The Hyland Project MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag) (as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with a technical report filed on SEDAR+ on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project and Seattle-Goodman Creek Project which are grassroots exploration projects located in the Mayo Mining district, adjacent to the AurMac Gold Project. These properties lie in the northern part of the Selwyn Basin and are underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the properties including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The properties are 100% owned by Banyan and cover over 530 sq km. The properties are accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and a network of other smaller roads across the properties.

Banyan trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion and increased grades; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-intersects-1.05-g%2ft-gold-over-52.8-metres-and-bonanza-grade-gold-at-1222840