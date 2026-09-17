Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Siren's Tale French Vodka Wins Gold at the 2026 San Diego Spirits Festival International Bottle Competition

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Siren's Tale French Vodka is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Gold Medal at the prestigious 2026 International Bottle Competition hosted by the San Diego Spirits Festival International Bottle Competition. The recognition places Siren's Tale among an elite group of spirits celebrated for exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Now in its 16th year, the San Diego Spirits Festival International Bottle Competition is one of the industry's most respected spirits evaluations, attracting entries from across the globe in categories including vodka, whiskey, agave spirits, rum, liqueurs, and ready-to-drink cocktails. Products are judged through a rigorous double-blind tasting process, ensuring that awards are based solely on the quality and characteristics of each spirit.

Among a highly competitive field of vodka entries, Siren's Tale French Vodka earned the competition's highest distinction, receiving a Gold Medal in the Vodka category.

"This Gold Medal is a tremendous honor and a testament to our commitment to producing a world-class French vodka," said Brad Starkey, CEO of Siren's Tale. "To be recognized by the San Diego Spirits Festival, alongside so many outstanding spirits brands, validates the passion, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that goes into every bottle of Siren's Tale French Vodka."

The award highlights Siren's Tale French Vodka's dedication to quality and its growing reputation among spirits professionals, bartenders, retailers, and discerning consumers. Winning a Gold Medal at the competition provides valuable third-party recognition and reinforces the brand's position as a premium vodka choice in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

According to Liz Edwards, Founder and Director of the San Diego Spirits Festival, "The 2026 competition showcased the incredible talent and creativity within our industry, and we are thrilled to recognize the brands and products that stood out among such a strong field."

The San Diego Spirits Festival International Bottle Competition continues to set the standard for quality, integrity, and celebration of the world's finest spirits. Siren's Tale French Vodka is honored to be recognized among the competition's 2026 Gold Medal winners.

Event Details

San Diego Spirits Festival

September 26-27, 2026

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, La Jolla

Tickets and brand participation opportunities are now available.

www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com

Media Contact

Liz Edwards

Founder & Executive Director

San Diego Spirits Festival

Liz@sandiegospiritsfestival.com

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer goods brands, including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty product development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales, and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

media@fmcgstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sirens-tale-french-vodka-wins-gold-at-the-2026-san-diego-spirits-1222856