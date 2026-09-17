Meeraj Patel, founder and owner of Intuitive Test Prep, has received the Best Tutor (Individual) honor at the 2026 Achievable Excellence in Education Awards, recognizing more than 19 years of standardized test coaching.

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Intuitive Test Prep is pleased to announce that its founder, Meeraj Patel, has been named the winner of the Best Tutor (Individual) award at the 2026 Achievable Excellence in Education Awards. The recognition marks a career milestone for Patel, who has spent more than 19 years working directly with students preparing for the SAT, ACT, and GRE examinations through one-on-one instruction.

Patel founded Intuitive Test Prep to focus exclusively on individualized coaching rather than group classes or generic study materials. Over nearly two decades, that approach has expanded to include curriculum design and instructional consulting alongside direct tutoring, with each student's preparation built around a personalized study plan rather than a fixed syllabus. Readers can review the company's current programs and instructional approach at Intuitive Test Prep, where the SAT, ACT, and GRE services are outlined in detail.

Central to Patel's method is a proprietary instructional framework built on structured pattern recognition. Rather than covering every possible test question, the approach identifies recurring structures within each exam section and teaches students to recognize and apply strategic frameworks to those structures. The intent behind the method is to help students reach their target scores using fewer instructional sessions than a broader, less targeted curriculum would typically require.

The Achievable Excellence in Education Awards recognized Patel in the Best Tutor (Individual) category for 2026, citing his sustained record of instruction across three major standardized examinations (Achievable). The award adds to a body of work that has positioned Patel as a long-tenured specialist in the test preparation field, with his tutoring practice now built entirely around remote, one-on-one sessions rather than in-person or classroom formats.

"The instructional focus has always been to simplify complex exam structures into clear, repeatable patterns so students can reach their score goals in fewer tutoring hours," said Meeraj Patel, Founder and Owner of Intuitive Test Prep.

Intuitive Test Prep continues to operate as a fully online tutoring practice, with Patel serving as its sole lead instructor for SAT, ACT, and GRE coaching. The company's model pairs each student with individualized attention throughout their preparation, from initial diagnostic assessment through the final weeks before test day. That structure has remained consistent since the company's founding, even as Patel's instructional methods have been refined over successive years of coaching.

The 2026 Best Tutor (Individual) award reflects recognition specifically for Patel's individual coaching record within the Achievable Excellence in Education Awards program, distinguishing his standardized test preparation work within the broader field of education.

About Intuitive Test Prep

Intuitive Test Prep provides fully online, one-on-one private tutoring and test preparation instruction for the SAT, ACT, GRE, GMAT, and LSAT. Founded by professional test prep instructor Meeraj Patel, the firm specializes in targeted, efficient test-taking strategies and personalized study plans for students worldwide.

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