Duque will chair the ICC Carbon Measures Technical Expert Panel Advisory Group, bringing policy, business and practitioner perspectives into the next phase of their work.

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and Carbon Measures today announced that Iván Duque Márquez, former President of Colombia, has been named Chair of the newly created Technical Expert Panel Advisory Group established to complement the work of the TEP on Carbon Accounting.

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The TEP, co-convened by ICC and Carbon Measures, brings together recognized experts from academia, financial accounting, industry and civil society to develop a globally applicable carbon emissions accounting framework. The TEP's work comes amid growing global momentum toward harmonization of carbon accounting.

The Advisory Group was created to take the TEP's technical work to the next level, broadening engagement with policymakers, business leaders, and other stakeholders.

While the TEP's technical conclusions are completely independent, the Advisory Group chaired by former President of Colombia Iván Duque will advise and provide different external perspectives to that work, bringing together leaders from across sectors and geographies to provide strategic input, help ensure business relevance and real-world applicability.

Additional members of the Advisory Group will be announced in the coming months, bringing together diverse perspectives from across sectors and geographies as the TEP continues to advance its technical work.

"President Duque's appointment marks an important step for this initiative. His leadership and experience will help us build engagement across key stakeholder groups advancing the wider conversation on the potential utility of a globally consistent product-level carbon accounting regime," said Andrew Wilson, ICC Deputy Secretary General.

The Panel's Guiding Principles and comprehensive Landscape Review establish a common foundation by assessing existing approaches and identifying where gaps remain. The next phase for the TEP's work is to develop a globally applicable carbon accounting framework, building on the progress already made and drawing on the practical experience of professionals doing this work every day.

As Chair, Duque will help deepen engagement with business leaders, policymakers and practitioners. Drawing on his experience in government and economic development, he will foster opportunities for technical dialogue, active listening and co-creation around what implementation will require in practice.

"It is a great honor to join the Carbon Measures team and contribute to accelerating the advancement of the highest standards in climate accounting," said Iván Duque, Chair of the TEP Advisory Group. "This will contribute to developing more and better projects, while enhancing transparency in the mobilization of capital toward decarbonization."

Duque brings extensive experience across government, economic development and climate policy to the role. As President of Colombia from 2018 to 2022, his administration committed the country to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Those commitments were subsequently enshrined in Colombia's 2021 Climate Action Law. Previously, Duque spent more than a decade at the Inter-American Development Bank, and since leaving office has remained active on global climate, conservation and economic development issues through work with organizations including Conservation International, the Bezos Earth Fund and Concordia, where he launched the Concordia Amazon Initiative.

"Getting the technical work right is essential, but it's only part of the equation. If we want to build a carbon accounting framework that works across real-world supply chains, we need input from businesses, policymakers and other leaders who understand how it needs to work on the ground," said Amy Brachio, CEO of Carbon Measures. "President Duque understands firsthand how economic growth, public policy and climate action intersect. I'm thrilled to have him leading the Advisory Group and helping us bring more voices into the process as the TEP moves its work forward."

About International Chamber of Commerce

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the institutional representative of more than 45 million companies in over 170 countries. ICC's core mission is to make business work for everyone, every day, everywhere. Through a unique mix of advocacy, solutions and standard setting, we promote international trade, responsible business conduct and a global approach to regulation, in addition to providing market-leading dispute resolution services. Our members include many of the world's leading companies, SMEs, business associations and local chambers of commerce.

About Carbon Measures

Carbon Measures is a global coalition of leading businesses committed to advancing a ledger-based carbon accounting framework that provides accurate, verifiable, and timely company- and product-level data. Additionally, Carbon Measures is calling for product-level carbon intensity policies that unlock innovation, competition and market-based solutions to reduce emissions. To learn more about Carbon Measures, please visit carbonmeasures.org.

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MEDIA CONTACTS

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