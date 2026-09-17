Charlie Steel, Partner, Private Capital, will lead the practice across markets with a clear mandate to advise alternative asset managers globally, across asset classes and functions

Maven Partnership ("Maven"), a global talent advisory and executive search firm, today announced the expansion of its Private Capital practice, led by Charlie Steel, Partner, Private Capital at Maven. Charlie will focus on growing the practice as client demand accelerates across the alternative asset manager ecosystem.

"Capital is available. Finding the leadership talent that can successfully deliver a return on it is the harder problem," said Will Hannaford, CEO at Maven. "As returns increasingly come from how a business is run, rather than how a deal is structured, firms need leadership that can operate very differently to how they would have five years ago both at the fund level and inside the companies they own. We're partnering with our clients at a strategic level to help them to anticipate those needs before they arise and to source exceptional talent that possesses the cognitive agility and adaptability to navigate a rapidly changing landscape."

Maven advises on senior leadership strategy across banking, technology, investment management, hedge funds and private capital, including private equity, private credit and infrastructure. The firm also brings together sector specialists with deep expertise in the industries its clients invest and operate in.

Middle-market private equity has been a particularly active area for the Private Capital practice this year, drawing on a consistent track record and deep network as large-cap firms expand their deal-size remit and new managers spin out of established funds. Beyond the deep network with General Partners, the business also draws on relationships Maven has built over years of advising the Limited Partners that allocate capital into this market.

"As competition for senior talent continues to intensify, our clients need an executive search firm they can trust to know this market as well as they do," said Charlie Steel, Partner, Private Capital at Maven. "That's what enables us to turn market intelligence into real advantage for our clients, and it's the principle guiding this practice as it grows."

In addition to the middle market, Maven sees rising demand from private equity firms for Operating Partners and Senior Advisors, as GPs continue to build out their value creation and portfolio support capabilities. Building on its work in private equity, Maven expects to invest meaningfully in private credit and infrastructure in the coming months, as capital continues to flow into these segments of the market.

About Maven Partnership

Maven Partnership is a talent advisory and executive search firm specializing in financial services and C-suite portfolio company hiring. The firm advises clients across investment banking, global markets, investment management, technology, and private capital, with sector expertise spanning aerospace and defense, energy, and fintech, and offices in New York, West Palm Beach, London, and Hong Kong. Maven Partnership combines sector depth with a global network to identify and secure exceptional talent for its clients. For more information, visit mavenpartnership.com.

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