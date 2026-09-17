Frost & Sullivan: Mitel Receives the 2026 Global Professional DECT Headsets New Product Global Innovation Recognition for Excellence in Intelligent Enterprise Communications

The company is praised for transforming frontline enterprise communications through the AI activated H60 DECT headset, combining secure mobility, dependable performance, and intelligent workflow integration.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitel, a Canadian telecommunications company, has been named this year's Frost & Sullivan Global New Product Innovator in the professional DECT headset industry for its outstanding achievements in product innovation, operational agility, reliability, and customer value. The recognition highlights Mitel's consistent leadership in delivering customer-centric innovation and strengthening enterprise communications in an evolving competitive landscape.

Guided by enterprise innovation, intelligent workflow integration, intelligent operational platforms, operational event management, and secure enterprise mobility, Mitel has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in intelligent frontline solutions have enabled it to extend enterprise communications beyond voice connectivity to operational enablement and workforce agility.

The Mitel H60 DECT AI activated headset combines intuitive controls, voice activation, secure mobility, dependable audio performance, and enterprise integration to support frontline employees across demanding operational environments. By connecting communications, workflow orchestration, and enterprise intelligence, the H60 enables organizations to align communication with business execution while improving accessibility, simplicity, and operational responsiveness.

"By combining resilient communications infrastructure, secure mobility, dependable audio performance, and enterprise integration, the H60 delivers the reliability and operational confidence required for mission-critical communications. Its quality is ultimately reflected in its ability to help organizations maintain productivity, responsiveness, and continuity where performance matters most," said Shailendra Soni, Associate Director, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

The H60 delivers value throughout the customer life cycle, from deployment to long-term ownership, with an architecture designed around simplicity, security, manageability, and adaptability. Its human-centered design reduces friction between communication and work execution, enabling frontline employees to remain focused on customers, patients, equipment, and operational activities while maintaining access to the people and information they need. It also reinforces Mitel's reputation for reliability, security, interoperability, and expertise in mission-critical communications. By combining trusted communications infrastructure with intelligent operational enablement and enterprise integration, Mitel builds customer trust while helping organizations improve workforce effectiveness, operational agility, and resilience.

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates the vision behind the H60-building a headset that combines the ease of voice communication with the power of AI-driven workflows. Frontline workers today need communications tools that keep pace with how they actually work: mobile, hands-on, and constantly moving between tasks. We designed the H60 for that reality, giving employees secure, dependable connectivity without adding complexity to their day. We're proud to see our commitment to human-centered innovation has been recognized in a category as demanding as professional DECT headsets," said Martin Bitzinger, EVP, Product Management, Mitel.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Mitel

Mitel is a global leader in business communications, serving more than 70 million users in over 100 countries. Mitel builds communications, collaboration and contact center solutions for the entire workforce - including frontline, mobile, and shift-based workers whose needs differ from those at a desk - and for organizations in critical industries where communication cannot fail. With five decades of experience and deployment options spanning cloud, hybrid and on-premises, Mitel delivers communications without compromise. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow Mitel on LinkedIn.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.

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