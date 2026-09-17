Marriott International And Özak Gyo Sign Agreement To Open A Ritz-carlton Resort Within Türkiye's Premiere Seafront Destination Of Kemer, Antalya

Slated to open in 2028, the resort will mark Marriott's first luxury all-inclusive offering in the EMEA region

ISTANBUL, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Özak GYO to introduce its first luxury, all-inclusive resort in the Europe, Middle East & Africa region. Situated in Kemer within the Antalya region, The Ritz-Carlton, Kemer, All-Inclusive is set to deliver legendary service and an elegant aesthetic, along with an immersive resort experience in one of Türkiye's most coveted coastal destinations.

Neal Jones, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International commented, "The signing of The Ritz-Carlton, Kemer, All-Inclusive reflects our continued focus on expanding Marriott's luxury portfolio in sought-after leisure destinations across Europe, Middle East & Africa. The project speaks to the evolution of the luxury resort segment, where guests increasingly seek the exceptional service, refined design and personalised experiences synonymous with The Ritz-Carlton, delivered within a fully immersive all-inclusive resort setting."

Ahmet Akbalik, Chairman of the Board of Özak GYO added, "At Özak, we regard tourism as one of the strategic pillars of our long-term growth vision. We are combining the experience we have gained throughout our tourism journey, which began with Ela Excellence Resort Belek in 2004 and has seen us pioneer a number of firsts, with Özak GYO's project development capabilities, the momentum it has built in residential projects, and the strong position it has established in the sector through its high-quality standards, together with Ela Hospitality's expertise. We shape our projects around the expectations and needs of our guests. With The Ritz-Carlton, Kemer we are building on this experience to enter a new segment of luxury hospitality, creating a distinctive resort concept and holiday experience that are fully aligned with the project's unique location. With our innovative approach to tourism, we aim to meet the expectations of international guests who may not previously have visited Kemer as a destination and who seek the highest levels of service and personalized experiences in luxury hospitality. In doing so, we aim to attract new visitor segments to Kemer while enhancing Türkiye's competitiveness in luxury tourism. This project represents an important part of Özak's long-term growth strategy. In the period ahead, we also plan to share with the public the new tourism projects we will be bringing to life in line with this new vision and approach."

Anticipated to open in 2028, The Ritz-Carlton, Kemer, All-Inclusive, will be nestled between a pristine forested landscape and more than 1.2 kilometers of coastline. Planned accommodation will feature 141 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites, including an exclusive collection of one-, two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas curated to provide an elevated and private experience.

The resort plans to offer extensive culinary and bar experiences as part of its all-inclusive concept, along with indoor and outdoor venues that will provide a distinctive setting for entertainment, celebrations and social gatherings. Comprehensive amenities at the resort aim to cater to guests of all ages and will feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, a variety of indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa, a kids club and a sports center with tennis and padel courts.

Nestled between the sparkling shores of the Mediterranean and the Taurus Mountains, Kemer offers broad appeal to travelers seeking a variety of leisure experiences. The destination is regarded for its natural beauty, coastal landscapes and cultural attractions.

Marriott and Özak GYO collaborated with Servotel, hospitality consultants for the project.

Ömer Isvan, Founder, and Ayla Heyfegil, Managing Partner of Servotel commented, "Drawing on over four decades of global hospitality expertise, we are proud to have brought together Özak GYO and Marriott International for their first collaboration."

About Özak GYO

Özak GYO (BIST: OZKGY), the flagship real estate company of Özak Global Holding, is one of Türkiye's leading real estate investment trusts. With its visionary investment strategy and commitment to quality, the company maintains a strong position in the industry. With a diversified portfolio spanning residential, office, logistics, tourism, and retail assets, Özak GYO embraces sustainable growth while combining a modern approach to urban development with aesthetics and functionality. www.ozakgyo.com

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 10,000 properties in 148 countries and territories, as of June 30, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marriott-international-and-ozak-gyo-sign-agreement-to-open-a-ritz-carlton-resort-within-turkiyes-premiere-seafront-destination-of-kemer-antalya-302881885.html