Natixis Investment Managers: Mirova Announces New Executive Committee to Support its Next Phase of Development

PARIS, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers dedicated to sustainable investing, today announced a strengthened leadership structure designed to support the firm's next phase of development and further reinforce its position as one of the world's foremost sustainable investment managers.

Led by Léa Dunand-Chatellet, who became Chief Executive Officer on 1 July 2026, the new Executive Committee brings together complementary expertise across investments, business development, sustainable finance, strategy, transformation and corporate functions.

The new Executive Committee comprises:

Léa Dunand-Chatellet , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Candice Brenet, Deputy CEO , Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Laurence Willig, Deputy CEO , Chief Finance and Governance Officer

, Chief Finance and Governance Officer Raphaël Lance , Chief Investment Officer, Private Assets

, Chief Investment Officer, Private Assets Karen Kharmandarian , Chief Investment Officer, Listed Assets

, Chief Investment Officer, Listed Assets Alix Boisaubert , Chief Business Development Officer

, Chief Business Development Officer Mathilde Dufour, Chief Sustainability and Talent Officer

This strengthened governance structure is designed to sharpen execution, reinforce Mirova's leadership and equip the firm for the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of sustainable finance. It builds on Mirova's recognised expertise and the commitment of its highly experienced teams, which remain a key strength of the firm.

Alongside a leadership team deeply rooted in Mirova's culture, investment conviction and expertise, Candice Brenet joins Mirova today as Deputy CEO, bringing a complementary external perspective to the Executive Committee. Her extensive experience at leading financial institutions combines strategic and transformation expertise with deep knowledge of private markets.

Following the merger with Thematics Asset Management in January 2026, Karen Kharmandarian has been appointed Chief Investment Officer for Listed Assets. His appointment provides continuity of leadership across Mirova's listed assets platform, while his extensive investment experience and deep knowledge of the firm's thematic capabilities position him well to support its next stage of development. Hervé Guez will remain with Mirova until 30 September to ensure a smooth handover.

Together, Candice and Karen bring a complementary blend of strategic, transformational, and investment expertise that will further strengthen Mirova's capabilities as the firm enters this new chapter.

"Mirova has built a unique position in sustainable finance by combining investment expertise with strong sustainability convictions, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Hervé Guez for his instrumental contribution to Mirova's creation and development. As our industry enters a new phase, our ambition is to build on these foundations while further strengthening our capabilities, our client focus and our ability to execute," said Léa Dunand-Chatellet, Chief Executive Officer of Mirova.

"Sustainable finance is maturing rapidly, bringing new expectations from investors, new market dynamics and new opportunities to deliver impact at scale. By drawing on the depth of our internal talent and complementing it with new expertise where needed, we are positioning Mirova for its next stage of growth. Our ambition is clear: to reinforce Mirova's role as a global leader in sustainable finance, leveraging the strength of our sustainability DNA and our complementary capabilities across both listed and private assets", she added.

Leveraging its distinctive sustainability DNA and complementary capabilities across listed and private assets, Mirova remains fully committed to its mission, investment convictions, and long-term vision - and to its ambition of reinforcing its position as a global leader in sustainable finance, delivering investment solutions that support both long-term value creation and the transition to a more sustainable economy.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. The information provided reflects the stakeholders' opinion / the situation as of the date of this document and is subject to change without notice.

ABOUT MIROVA

Mirova is a global asset management company dedicated to sustainable investing and an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers. At the forefront of sustainable finance for over a decade, Mirova has been developing innovative investment solutions across all asset classes, aiming to combine long term value creation with positive environmental and social impact. Headquartered in Paris, Mirova offers a broad range of equity, fixed income, multi-asset, energy transition infrastructure, natural capital and private equity solutions designed for institutional investors, distribution platforms and retail investors in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. Mirova and its affiliates had €36.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. Mirova is a mission-driven company*, labeled B Corp**.

References to a ranking, award or label have no bearing on the future performance of any fund or manager. * Mirova has been a mission-driven company since 2020. For more information: www.entreprisesamission.com. ** Since 2006, the B Corp movement has been promoting strong values of change worldwide to make businesses "a force for good" and to distinguish those that reconcile profit (for profit) and the common good (for purpose). The goal of B Corp is to certify companies that incorporate social, societal, and environmental objectives into their business models and operations. B Corp certification is a designation indicating that a company meets high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors ranging from employee benefits and charitable donations to supply chain practices and input materials. Certified since 2020, Mirova submits a new B Corp certification application every three years. The certification fees amount to €30,000. For more information, please visit the B Corp website here: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/certification

Portfolio Management Company - French Public Limited liability company

RCS Paris No.394 648 216 - AMF Accreditation No. GP 02-014

59, Avenue Pierre Mendès-France - 75013 - Paris

Mirova is an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers.

Website - LinkedIn

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers' multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world's largest asset managers¹ with more than $1.4 trillion assets under management² (€1.2 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers specializes in high-conviction active investment strategies, insurance and pension solutions, and private assets, and delivers a diverse offering across asset classes, styles, and vehicles. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals. Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various US registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

¹ Survey respondents and publicly available data ranked by Investment & Pensions Europe/Top 500 Asset Managers 2025 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 20th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2024.

² Assets under management (AUM) of affiliated entities measured as of March 31, 2026, are $1,452.8 billion (€1,261.0 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of nonregulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

³ A brand of DNCA Finance.

RCS Paris n°453 952 681

Registered Office: 59, avenue Pierre Mendès-France - 75013 Paris

Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis.

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