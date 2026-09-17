Hyster Company: Hyster delivers United Kingdom's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered ReachStacker to the Port of Tilbury

TILBURY, UK, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyster and local authorized dealer, Briggs Equipment UK, announce the delivery of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Hyster ReachStacker to the Port of Tilbury in Essex, UK. This is the first hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) powered container handler to be deployed and fully operational in a real-world port application within the United Kingdom.

"Today is an important milestone in the history of the Port of Tilbury as we welcome the UK's first hydrogen fuel cell ReachStacker into our busy container operations," says David Housden, Head of Engineering and Procurement, Port of Tilbury. "Working in collaboration with our project partners Hyster and Briggs Equipment over the past two years, we are now delivering 100% green hydrogen-powered heavy lifting capability for our customers."

Building on insights from previous pilot programs, including the HFC ReachStacker pilot from Valencia that concluded last year, Hyster and Nuvera have optimized and right-sized the fuel cell system. This Hyster ReachStacker is powered by a Nuvera 60kW fuel cell engine that converts hydrogen into electricity to support a 130kWh lithium-ion battery and incorporates standardized Hyster software architecture used across other Hyster electric products.

The innovative Hyster ReachStacker is expected to help the Port of Tilbury demonstrate a lower CO2 emissions footprint by more than 107,000 kilograms or 79,600 pounds of CO2 per year*. The Port of Tilbury is part of the Forth Ports Group, which is working toward achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2042.

"While eliminating tailpipe emissions has been the core driver of this pioneering collaboration, it was also critical to develop a solution that was up to the job and delivers performance and toughness comparable to an ICE-powered machine," says Lucien Robroek, President of Global Big Trucks, Hyster. "We are looking forward to seeing the HFC-powered ReachStacker in action, tackling intense duty cycles and helping demonstrate how hydrogen fuel cell technology can support the future of high-intensity port operations while advancing the Port of Tilbury's energy transition goals."

High-pressure tanks will store 32kg of hydrogen on board, helping deliver long run times and operational productivity across a full 12-hour shift. The HFC ReachStacker can be refueled in less than 30 minutes and will operate entirely on green hydrogen, produced with an electrolyzer from GeoPura. Together, these capabilities will help demonstrate the potential of hydrogen fuel cell technology to support demanding port operations while advancing sustainability objectives.

"This pre-production trial marks a landmark moment for our business as we introduce leading alternative clean energy solutions into our port operations," Housden adds. "The project is supported by on-site green hydrogen production, supply and refueling infrastructure from GeoPura and the ReachStacker demonstrates our commitment to decarbonizing our operations and our transition to more sustainable port logistics."

As a trusted Briggs Equipment customer for many years, the Port of Tilbury will benefit from the same high level of dealer support it receives across its existing Hyster fleet. Briggs Equipment will provide front-line service and maintenance support for the ReachStacker, while Hyster's Hypercare program delivers enhanced factory backing for this innovative application.

"We are thrilled to be part of this milestone and to welcome the UK's first hydrogen fuel cell ReachStacker to the Port of Tilbury," says Mike Parkin, Ports and Big Truck Director, Briggs Equipment UK. "Briggs has a strong, long-standing partnership with the Port of Tilbury, and we are proud to support their move toward a lower-carbon future. This innovative hydrogen project shows what is possible when sustainability and innovation combine, setting an industry benchmark and advancing efforts to cut CO2 emissions and transition to cleaner operations."

Hyster experts will work closely with Briggs and the Port of Tilbury to support the hydrogen fuel cell and high-voltage systems, providing specialized technical expertise and on-site assistance throughout the project. This collaborative approach combines trusted dealer support with factory expertise, enabling the Port of Tilbury to evaluate hydrogen fuel cell technology in demanding port applications while maintaining operational productivity.

*Based on 40,000 liters of diesel consumption / year (average @ 2,500 annual hours) and CO2 emission factor of 2.68 kilograms of CO2 / liter diesel (tank-to-wheel)

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ABOUT HYSTER

Hyster is a leading worldwide provider of Hyster forklift truck and container handling solutions for the toughest, most intense industries on earth. The company designs and manufactures an industry leading, comprehensive range of material handling equipment, meeting the unique demands of everything from fast-paced industrial warehouses and manufacturing facilities to the most demanding, heavy-duty applications like ports and terminals. Backed by a dedicated, global dealer network and nearly a century of material handling experience, Hyster is the trusted resource customers can count on for technology tough enough for their worksites and proven solutions that keep critical operations moving.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

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