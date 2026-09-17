GeeTest Showcases Adaptive Bot Management Innovations at GISEC Global 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeTest, a leading provider of bot management and fraud prevention solutions, is showcasing its latest technologies at GISEC Global 2026, taking place September 16-18 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City. Visitors can meet GeeTest at Booth D301-1, Hall 8 to explore adaptive approaches to detecting automation, preventing fraud, and protecting digital platforms.

At this year's event, GeeTest is demonstrating how adaptive, agile, and automated risk control can help organizations respond to increasingly sophisticated threats.

Advancing Adaptive Risk Control

Attackers are leveraging automation, AI, and sophisticated evasion techniques to target digital platforms. GeeTest's multilayered approach combines adaptive verification, device intelligence, and configurable business logic to identify malicious activity while reducing friction for legitimate users.

The showcase also introduces GeeTest's latest dynamic verification technology. By generating each challenge in real time, it moves beyond traditional CAPTCHA resource libraries, making interactions highly unpredictable and harder for automated systems to learn, replicate, or reuse.

The technologies showcased include:

Adaptive CAPTCHA - Delivers dynamic, risk-based challenges to distinguish legitimate users from automated threats.

- Delivers dynamic, risk-based challenges to distinguish legitimate users from automated threats. Device Fingerprinting - Detects suspicious devices, identity spoofing, and coordinated attacks.

- Detects suspicious devices, identity spoofing, and coordinated attacks. Business Rules Engine- Enables security teams to adapt risk-control rules as threats evolve.

Together, these capabilities help protect high-risk digital touchpoints, including registration, login, account recovery, payment, and transactions.

Meet GeeTest at GISEC

During the three-day exhibition, GeeTest experts will engage with cybersecurity professionals and digital businesses across fintech, e-commerce, gaming, and digital services. Visitors can experience live demonstrations, explore real-world use cases, and discuss risk scenarios with GeeTest specialists.

"Digital threats continue to evolve in both scale and sophistication," said Long Fang, VP at GeeTest. "By returning to GISEC Global, we look forward to engaging with security professionals across the region and sharing how adaptive technologies can help organizations respond with greater speed, precision, and flexibility."

For more information, contact GeeTest experts or follow GeeTest on LinkedIn for updates.

About GeeTest

GeeTest is a CAPTCHA and bot management solution provider protecting websites, mobile applications, and APIs from automated and fraudulent attacks. Since 2012, GeeTest has served more than 360,000 companies and processes over 2.9 billion requests daily across blockchain, gaming, e-commerce, and fintech.

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