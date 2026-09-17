Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Frost & Sullivan has conducted comprehensive research on the global AI healthcare industry and published the "2026 Blue Book on the Development of the Global AI Healthcare Industry". The Blue Book aims to provide a systematic analysis of the current landscape, application scenarios, market competition, regulatory policies, development challenges, and future trends of the global AI healthcare industry. (To read the 2026 Blue Book on the Development of the Global AI Healthcare Industry, visit: https://hub.frost.com/development-of-the-global-ai-healthcare-industry/)

Amid the global shift toward intelligent healthcare systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is moving from technical validation and fragmented pilots toward real-world implementation and systematic deployment. Supported by the continued accumulation of medical data, advances in algorithms and computing infrastructure, and the development of medical knowledge systems, AI is increasingly integrated into clinical diagnosis, disease treatment, rehabilitation and chronic disease management, hospital administration and operations, payment and insurance, medical knowledge and services, and drug lifecycle management.

Among these application scenarios, AI-assisted clinical diagnosis has progressed relatively rapidly. Medical imaging has taken the lead in commercialization, supported by relatively standardized data, clear clinical needs, and established regulatory pathways. Meanwhile, AI applications are expanding across pathology and laboratory diagnosis and extending from individual diagnostic tasks toward broader support for diagnosis and treatment workflows.

The development of AI healthcare varies across major global markets due to differences in healthcare systems, payment structures, data foundations, and regulatory environments. The United States places greater emphasis on regulatory access, real-world validation, and commercialization; Europe focuses more strongly on trustworthy governance, data security, and compatibility with public healthcare systems; while China is advancing from single-point applications toward broader platform-based deployment.

At the same time, regulatory frameworks for AI healthcare are becoming increasingly systematic. Regulatory focus is gradually extending beyond product approval toward lifecycle governance, including algorithm updates, model performance, data governance, transparency, and post-market monitoring. As AI applications deepen, clinical reliability, compliance governance, and workflow adaptability are becoming increasingly important for large-scale implementation.

Looking ahead, competition in the AI healthcare industry is expected to shift from individual algorithm performance toward comprehensive capabilities in data governance, model iteration, clinical validation, system integration, and compliance operations. AI healthcare is also moving from single-point tools toward deeper integration with diagnosis and treatment workflows and hospital management. Through this Blue Book, Frost & Sullivan aims to provide industry participants with a systematic reference for understanding the current landscape and future trends of the global AI healthcare industry.

The 2026 Blue Book on the Development of the Global AI Healthcare Industry highlights the following:

Chapter 1: Definition and Overview of the AI Healthcare Industry

Chapter 2: Analysis of AI Medical Application Scenarios

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 4: Analysis of Regulatory Policies in AI Healthcare

Chapter 5: Analysis of Development Challenges and Future Trends in the AI Healthcare Industry

Chapter 6: Introduction of Companies in the AI Healthcare Field

Key Topics Covered

Overview of the AI Healthcare Industry

Definition, Development, and Application of AI AI Healthcare: Definition, Evolution and Application Core Technical Framework and Key Characteristics AI Healthcare Value Chain Analysis Growth Drivers of the AI Healthcare Industry

Analysis of AI Medical Application Scenarios

AI Applications in Clinical Diagnosis AI Applications in Disease Treatment Scenarios AI in Healthcare Administration & Operations AI in Payment and Insurance Innovation AI in the Healthcare Ecosystem

Global Market Landscape, Regulatory Policies, and Future Development

Analysis of the Current Development of the Global AI Healthcare Industry Analysis of the Current Situation and Characteristics of Global AI Healthcare Development in the United States, Europe, and China Analysis of Global AI Medical Regulatory Policies Analysis of Challenges in the Development of AI Healthcare Industry Analysis of Future Trends in the AI Healthcare Industry

Introduction of Companies in the AI Healthcare Field

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan (the Growth Partnership Company) has supported global enterprises for more than 65 years on growth-strategy formulation. It serves Global 1,000 corporations, emerging enterprises and public-sector clients, delivering market research, industry blue-book publication, benchmark analysis and strategic consulting services across healthcare, advanced-technology, new-energy and other vertical sectors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314756