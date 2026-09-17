Assays Pending from 12 Holes Across Four Targets

Management to attend Muskoka Capital Event, September 25-27

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) (FSE: JI0) (OTC Pink: ICGSF) ("ICG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has completed its first 3,000-meter Phase 1 Drill Program at the Tuscarora District Project ("Tuscarora" or the "District") in Elko County, Nevada ahead of an anticipated inaugural mineral resource estimate planned for Q1 2027.

Phase 1 Drill Program assays are pending, and the Company looks forward to announcing results after interpretation, and quality-assurance in the coming weeks. The 3,000 meters of new drilling, combined with the 40,000-meter database, provides the Company with a solid foundation to guide continued exploration.

To date, drilling in each completed target area has encountered the geological horizons interpreted in the Company's 3D subsurface model.

Steven Sirbovan, President & CEO stated: "With the completion of our first phase of drilling at the Tuscarora District, combined with a robust database of previous drilling, we are well on our way to establishing a first mineral resource estimate for the District in Q1, 2027."

The Phase 1 Drill Program was designed to test and refine the Company's geological model across several priority target areas within the Tuscarora District and provide additional subsurface information to support ongoing evaluation of the Project. Silica, Kings Vein, Battle Mountain, and East Pediment are targets with historical drilling. The Kings Vein target was refined through mapping, surface rock chip and soil sampling, and CSAMT geophysical data. The Company intends to infill-drill these targets and expand on the current model.

The Company reported cash and short term investments of approximately C$3.23 million and working capital of approximately C$3.85 million as of June 30, 2026.

Drill Program Highlights

Silica: Completed three holes totaling approximately 2,215 feet (675 meters).

Battle Mountain: Completed three holes totaling approximately 2,650 feet (807 meters).

Kings Vein: Completed one hole totaling approximately 840 feet (256 meters).

East Pediment: Completed five holes totaling approximately 4,300 feet (1,311 meters).

Upcoming Conference Participation

The Company looks forward to sharing details of its completed Drill Program and progress toward key future milestones at the upcoming Muskoka Capital Event in Minett, Ontario, September 25-27. Management will meet with existing and prospective shareholders, institutional investors, family offices and members of the resource-investment community.

"We look forward to meeting with investors at this important investor event to share ICG's exploration strategy and progress at the Tuscarora District," commented Sirbovan. "Participating in the Muskoka Capital Event conference will allow us to share with investors the exciting opportunity at ICG amidst numerous important upcoming milestones."

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill samples from the Tuscarora Phase 1 Drill Program are being submitted to an independent analytical laboratory for preparation and analysis. The Company maintains a quality assurance and quality control program that includes regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicate samples into the sample stream.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven L. McMillin, P.G., of Rangefront Mining Services, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and an independent consultant to the Company.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the Project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system on the Carlin Trend, about an hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, on which extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics have been completed. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold, and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

On Behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. Board of Directors:

Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated inaugural mineral resource estimate and its expected timing in Q1 2027; the expected publication of assay results from the Phase 1 Drill Program and the timing thereof; the Company's plans for continued exploration at the Tuscarora District; and the Company's aims to infill and expand on the current geological model. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing to fund exploration activities, the receipt of necessary permits and regulatory approvals, the accuracy of the Company's geological interpretations and models, and the reliability of historical data, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration risks and uncertainties, the ability to obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals, changes in environmental and other applicable legislation, the uncertainty of mineral exploration and development, title risks, reliance on key personnel, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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