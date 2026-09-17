

EQS-Media / 17.09.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

- Multi-year mandate integrates technology-enabled operations and surveillance strengthening scalability, governance and regulatory compliance across Ascory's portfolio -



London / Hamburg - 17 September 2026 - Mount Street has been appointed by Ascory Bank AG to provide outsourced portfolio administration, monitoring and surveillance services across the bank's portfolio. The scope also includes the design, implementation and maintenance of a bespoke rating framework for its structured finance exposures.



The mandate combines Mount Street's specialist credit management expertise with technology-enabled operations and a robust governance framework, providing Ascory with a scalable operating model as its portfolio grows and regulatory requirements evolve.



The partnership reflects the increasing demand among regulated financial institutions for specialist outsourcing solutions that combine experienced personnel, established governance frameworks and scalable technology. Mount Street's teams have extensive experience supporting banks, institutional investors and asset managers across a broad range of asset classes and complex portfolio structures.



The services will be delivered through Mount Street Portfolio Advisers GmbH, Mount Street's BaFin-regulated entity, which forms part of the wider Mount Street Group, including FCA-regulated businesses.



Matthias Wargers, CEO of Ascory Bank AG, said: "Our partnership with Mount Street is an important step in building a scalable, technology-enabled operating model for our structured finance business. By combining specialist credit expertise with robust governance and transparent data, we are strengthening the foundation for controlled, risk-conscious growth."



Stephan Plagemann, CFO Mount Street said: "This mandate brings together Mount Street's specialist loan administration expertise, robust data management and scalable technology in a single integrated solution. By combining operational servicing, portfolio oversight and workflow automation, we can help Ascory improve efficiency, strengthen governance and build a more transparent platform for future portfolio growth."



Supporting contractual arrangements include a dedicated Data Processing Agreement and an Agreement on the Fulfilment of Regulatory Obligations in Connection with ICT Outsourcing. The outsourcing arrangement has been recorded in Ascory's outsourcing framework in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

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About Ascory Bank AG

Ascory Bank AG is a German credit institution founded in Hamburg in 1995, with an additional location in Sofia. The bank provides structured financing solutions to growth-oriented companies such as scale-ups and start-ups, with a particular focus on Fintech, Energy Transition and LBO/MBO transactions involving small and medium-sized companies. Ascory also offers depositors secure investment opportunities. Ascory Bank AG is supervised by BaFin and participates in the statutory deposit guarantee scheme of German banks (EdB). Further information is available at www.ascory-bank.de/en .



Press-Contact

Sanja Schultz-Szabo

Head of Communications & Board Affairs

Email: communications@ascory.de

Tel: +49 (0) 40 66 86 49-0



Mount Street

Viviane Adjado

Email: Viviane.Adjado@mountstreet.com

Tel: +44 743 582 7985 | +44 207 659 7005



Citypress (PR Advisers)

Email: MountStreet@citypress.co.uk

Tel: +44 7908 536 423



About Mount Street

Founded in 2013, Mount Street is a leading global third-party loan servicing and credit management business. It has more than €153 billion of assets under administration and €32 billion in assets under valuation, supported by over 200 employees across Europe and the United States. The firm supports institutional investors, lenders and asset managers across the full credit lifecycle, combining deep sector expertise with an integrated approach to servicing and credit management. Mount Street provides a comprehensive range of services, including loan servicing, agency and surveillance, portfolio management, restructuring and special servicing, as well as valuation and advisory services. Its teams support clients across a wide range of asset classes, including real estate, infrastructure and project finance, transportation and corporate debt, offering flexible solutions tailored to complex and cross-border portfolios. Central to its offering is CreditHub, Mount Street's proprietary technology platform, which enables end-to-end loan and portfolio management, providing clients with a single source of data, enhanced reporting and proactive risk oversight throughout the lifecycle of an

investment. As part of our expansion, Mount Street USA was established in 2017, extending its integrated servicing and credit management platform to institutional lenders and investors in North

America, with capabilities spanning performing and non-performing assets across the full credit lifecycle. Headquartered in London, Mount Street Group operates across a network of offices in key

financial centres, delivering independent, non-originating servicing and credit management solutions to over 150 global institutions.

Mount Street Portfolio Advisers GmbH is regulated by BaFin and FCA.

More information is available at mountstreet.com



End of Media Release



Issuer: Ascory Bank AG

Key word(s): Finance



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