New leaders to drive customer delivery and success, market development and growth, and community engagement

EdgeConneX, a global leader in Build-to-Suit and Build-to-Density digital infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointments of Garry O'Leary as SVP, Delivery, Global, Anders Hilt as Vice President of Norway, and Michael Barth as Vice President of Germany. All three hires bring a deep commitment to building strong local relationships and will play a key role in advancing the company's global projects and supporting community engagement and local support efforts.

EdgeConneX continues to expand its platform globally, with gigawatts of major projects underway across multiple continents. As SVP, Delivery, Global, Garry plays a critical role in delivering the company's new capacity on time and on budget, overseeing regional construction leadership, contractor and vendor management, site safety, quality assurance, and supply chain. Prior to joining EdgeConneX, Garry was Vice President and Director of Construction Delivery (EMEA) at Compass Datacenters, where he led complex global delivery programs from conception through execution.

"Construction delivery is where promises to customers become reality. I'm excited to lead the teams who break ground, raise the steel, and hand over campuses ready for the world's most demanding workloads." - Garry O'Leary, SVP, Delivery, Global at EdgeConneX

In Norway, the company is developing a data center campus in Fyresdal. As Vice President of Norway, Anders will lead growth and stakeholder strategy as the campus moves toward its planned opening. Anders joins EdgeConneX from DLA Piper Norway, where he served as Partner and Senior Advocate.

"As we advance the Fyresdal campus, we're committed to operating with openness and transparency, building strong partnerships, and ensuring our presence creates long-term value for the community and our customers." Anders Hilt, Vice President of Norway, EdgeConneX

In Germany, EdgeConneX operates facilities in Munich and Frankfurt, with planned expansions underway. As Vice President of Germany, Michael will serve as the company's senior representative across municipal, state, and federal government and regulatory authorities. He brings more than two decades of experience in real estate transactions, digital infrastructure development, and policy to his role and is a board member of the German Datacenter Association.

"As we expand this digital infrastructure across Europe, my focus is on growing responsibly, engaging openly with local communities, advocating for policies that strengthen Germany's digital and AI ecosystem, and ensuring we deliver for our customers with speed, reliability, and integrity." Michael Barth, Vice President of Germany, EdgeConneX

EdgeConneX prioritizes mindful growth, maintaining open lines of communication with residents, elected officials, businesses, and education leaders, listening to public concerns and actively addressing them everywhere it operates. All three hires will carry this commitment forward, upholding the EdgeConneX focus on Customers, People, and Planet.

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable digital infrastructure solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Build-to-Suit to Build-to-Density. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale digital infrastructure services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Cloud, AI, Content, and Networks. Driven by a mission to take care of its customers, its people, and its planet, EdgeConneX is here to Empower Your Edge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917171998/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries: Contact: press@edgeconnex.com