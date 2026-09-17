New headquarters in Discovery District Maryland, backed by Maryland's Capital of Quantum initiative, strengthens Riverlane's commitment to the U.S. quantum ecosystem, talent development and commercial growth

Riverlane, the global leader in quantum error correction (QEC), today announced plans to open its U.S. headquarters in Discovery District Maryland, marking a significant milestone in the company's long-term investment in the United States.

The new facility, located steps from the University of Maryland campus, will provide office and laboratory space and serve as Riverlane's U.S. headquarters and a center for research collaboration, customer engagement and business development. The investment builds on Riverlane's existing U.S. presence in Boston and reflects Riverlane's commitment to supporting the commercialization of quantum computing and strengthening its presence in one of the world's leading quantum technology ecosystems.

"Quantum computing is reaching a pivotal moment, and quantum error correction will be essential to unlocking its full potential," said Steve Brierley, founder and CEO of Riverlane. "Establishing our U.S. headquarters in Maryland puts us at the heart of an exceptional ecosystem of researchers, industry leaders and government partners working to advance quantum. We're excited to play our part in growing that ecosystem, help develop the talent and skills the industry needs, and work together to build the world's first useful, error-corrected quantum computers."

Maryland has emerged as a leading destination for quantum innovation, home to world-class research institutions including the Joint Center for Quantum Information and Computer Science a partnership between the University of Maryland (UMD) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, and alongside companies such as Microsoft and IonQ. Establishing its U.S. headquarters in Maryland positions Riverlane to build on existing partnerships with IQM and Quantum Motion, while creating new opportunities to collaborate with organizations across industry, academia and government.

"Quantum has the potential to transform our society, and Maryland is the home of the best resources, research and workforce for this emerging technology," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. "We're excited to build this partnership with Riverlane, as our administration partners with trailblazing leaders in the field to expand our state's economy and build opportunities for our communities to access work, wages, and wealth."

Alongside its new U.S. headquarters, Riverlane is establishing a strategic collaboration with UMD to advance quantum error correction research and help develop the next generation of quantum talent. The partnership will create opportunities for student fellowships, teaching and mentorship, while supporting research collaboration, workforce development and the pipeline of researchers and engineers needed to build fault-tolerant quantum computing systems.

"Riverlane's decision to establish its U.S. headquarters in Discovery District Maryland is a strong endorsement of the University of Maryland's leadership in quantum research and of the depth of the quantum ecosystem we have built here," said UMD President Darryll J. Pines. "As a recognized leader in quantum error correction, Riverlane brings exceptional expertise to this collaboration, and we look forward to combining that expertise with UMD's world-class research and talent to advance the next generation of quantum technologies."

"As quantum computing moves toward large-scale commercial deployment, collaboration across academia, industry and government is becoming even more critical," said Dr. Corey Stambaugh, Director of the Capital of Quantum, Maryland's statewide initiative to expand the region's quantum ecosystem. "We're proud to invest in Riverlane's presence and support the important work they'll do as they build their U.S. headquarters in Discovery District Maryland."

Riverlane is the global leader in quantum error correction technology. Its flagship product, Deltaflow, helps quantum hardware developers overcome the fundamental challenge of quantum errors. Working across all major qubit modalities, Riverlane helps accelerate the development of scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computers capable of delivering transformative real-world applications.

Riverlane's announcement coincides with the 2026 Quantum World Congress, which will be hosted in Discovery District Maryland, where the company is participating through keynote presentations, technical sessions, exhibitions and university engagement activities.

As part of its continued U.S. expansion, Riverlane is hiring across research, engineering, commercial and operations. To learn more about current opportunities, visit Riverlane Careers.

About Riverlane

Riverlane is the world leader in quantum error correction (QEC), the technology that unlocks quantum computing's promise of a new age of human progress. We partner with over 60% of the world's quantum computer companies and leading high-performance computing (HPC) centres to solve the error problem blocking their path to 'utility-scale' systems that can transform multiple industries. Our real-time QEC system, Deltaflow, works with all major qubit types and includes proprietary QEC chips, decoders and a compiler. Deltakit, our software platform, helps quantum developers learn, develop and adopt QEC. Founded in 2016, Riverlane is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and has offices in Boston in the US and Delft in the Netherlands. The company has raised over $120 million in private funding, including an $85 million Series C in 2024.

About the Capital of Quantum

The Capital of Quantum (COQ) is Maryland's statewide initiative that coordinates, promotes, connects, and invests in the region's quantum ecosystem bringing together industry, research institutions, federal agencies, and investors to make Maryland and the national capital region the premier destination for quantum innovation, talent, and commercialization. Launched in January 2025 and anchored by the University of Maryland, COQ is headquartered in Discovery District Maryland one of the most concentrated innovation corridors on the East Coast. COQ has already helped attract more than $500 million in public, federal and private quantum investments on the way to a target of $1 billion by 2030.

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Contacts:

emilia.conlon@riverlane.com