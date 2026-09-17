cPanel brings AI to Website and Application Hosting Globally

The latest release helps hosting providers meet customers where they build and also bring AI-created websites and applications into production

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cPanel, a WebPros company and global provider of hosting management software, announced the general availability of cPanel AI, bringing artificial intelligence into website and application creation, deployment, support and infrastructure operations.

cPanel AI expands the role of the hosting control panel as AI changes how websites and applications are built. It enables providers to support AI-assisted workloads within the infrastructure they already operate, while retaining control over customer access and AI-agent permissions.

"AI is changing how websites and applications are created, and every site and application still needs a secure, manageable place to run," said Jesse Asklund, Chief Product Officer at WebPros. "Our ambition is to make cPanel the natural path from an idea generated anywhere to a live, secure and growing online presence, enabling hosting providers to meet customers at the point of creation and support them throughout their journey."

The new Meridian UI organizes hosting around user goals and adapts onboarding to each plan, helping a new account reach a live site or application in under 10 minutes. From there, Nova supports creation through conversation, while AI App Hosting helps bring supported Node.js projects, including those created with external AI coding tools, into production.

Once a project is live, the AI Assistant provides contextual guidance, helps users complete common workflows and diagnoses issues. MCP extends the experience beyond the panel, creating a governed connection between compatible AI systems and hosting infrastructure, from individual customer accounts to entire hosting fleets.

Additional information is available at https://cpanel.net/cpanel-ai.

About cPanel

cPanel is a leading control panel for website, application and server management, trusted by hosting providers, system administrators, web professionals and MSPs worldwide for nearly three decades. It runs on approximately 350,000 servers and manages more than 48 million domains. cPanel is a WebPros company. Learn more at cpanel.net.

About WebPros

WebPros is the global standard in web enablement, providing an AI-powered portfolio spanning infrastructure automation, digital growth and business operations. Its portfolio helps hosting providers and web professionals create, manage, secure and grow online businesses at scale, supporting 27 million users, 60 million domains and 650,000 servers worldwide. Learn more at webpros.com.

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