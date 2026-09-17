Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Launches Global Pay Connect to Provide Financial Institutions with a Future-Proofed Payment Messaging Ecosystem

Global Pay Connect is designed to unify global and domestic payment connectivity, with intelligent data, fraud controls and interoperability across traditional and emerging payment networks

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, has launched Global Pay Connect, a next-generation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, to help financial institutions extend their payments infrastructure beyond traditional connectivity through API-enabled services and third-party data integration. The platform provides a resilient, intelligent and adaptable foundation for the future of payment messaging.

Financial institutions are being pushed to support real-time payments, ISO 20022 compliance, cross-border transparency and emerging payment models. Outdated systems are making this a challenging environment to navigate. Bottomline research recently found 40% of CFOs cite outdated infrastructure as the biggest barrier to adopting real-time payments, and only 28% describe SaaS adoption across their institution as modern, API-enabled and end-to-end.

To address this, Bottomline has launched Global Pay Connect to help financial institutions manage interoperability across traditional and emerging blockchain-based payment networks, providing:

Connectivity across major global and domestic payment networks, including Swift, SEPA, SIC, Bacs, CHAPS, CHIPS, Lynx, EBICS and host-to-host connections.

across major global and domestic payment networks, including Swift, SEPA, SIC, Bacs, CHAPS, CHIPS, Lynx, EBICS and host-to-host connections. Modernization through ISO 20022 transformation, payment data enrichment and Message Vault capabilities.

through ISO 20022 transformation, payment data enrichment and Message Vault capabilities. Intelligence through real-time visibility into payment activity and AI-enabled insights that help institutions secure more value from payment data.

through real-time visibility into payment activity and AI-enabled insights that help institutions secure more value from payment data. Control through operational resilience, compliance and fraud prevention in a single, adaptable platform.

Bottomline has also entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Chainlink, a market-leading blockchain ecosystem player, marking a significant milestone for Bottomline's Blockchain and Digital Assets strategy. Global Pay Connect enables interoperability through Chainlink, connecting banks seamlessly to multiple blockchain networks through a single, network-agnostic integration model via their existing Bottomline connectivity.

Vitus Rotzer, Global Head of Banking GTM, Bottomline, said, "Financial institutions are trying to build a foundation for richer operational intelligence and emerging payment models. The challenge has moved from connecting to payment networks, towards institutions needing infrastructure that can adapt to real-time payments, API-enabled services and evolving payment models. Global Pay Connect brings these capabilities together in a single platform, so organizations can simplify operations today, while building a foundation for the future of payments."

Designed for the future of payments, Global Pay Connect provides financial institutions with a flexible foundation to adapt to evolving market, regulatory and customer demands.

Rotzer adds, "Global Pay Connect is the bridge between today's payment infrastructure requirements and the future evolution of payments ecosystems. It will help institutions deliver greater value from payment data through intelligent validation and AI-enhanced insights, while supporting emerging payment models, such as digital assets and tokenization."

Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs, said, "As a top-three Swift service provider, Bottomline provides critical payment connectivity to the world's largest financial institutions. By combining Bottomline's reach with Chainlink's infrastructure, Global Pay Connect enables hundreds of financial institutions to use their existing infrastructure to access onchain payment rails through a single, network-agnostic connection."

Global Pay Connect is one of many solutions Bottomline brings to banks and corporates around the world to help streamline, protect and innovate payments.

Bottomline is attending Sibos Miami 2026 where you can find out more about the Global Pay Connect platform at booth I067.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $170 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com.

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Media Contact Heather Pavliga pr@bottomline.com