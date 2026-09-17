Nest Commerce and TikTok partner to launch AI creative platform Hummingbird on TikTok

Hummingbird, the AI platform built by UK agency Nest Commerce with the backing of a TikTok technology grant, launches on TikTok on 23 September.

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TikTok and Nest Commerce have announced a partnership to launch Hummingbird, Nest's AI creative and performance platform, on TikTok. TikTok provided Nest with a technology grant to help develop Hummingbird for the platform. The partnership was announced on TikTok's business blog and launches at TikTok's London headquarters on 23 September.

Creative is one of the biggest drivers of performance on TikTok. Hummingbird is designed to help brands produce a steady flow of fresh, varied creative, testing different formats, messages and ideas, learning quickly from what works and applying those insights to what they make next.

The platform analyses how a brand's live advertising is performing in real time, identifies the creative elements resonating with audiences and uses those insights to inform the next generation of assets. It can produce creative variations across static, motion and UGC-style formats, while monitoring live campaigns for signs of creative fatigue.

Nest's creative experts remain at the centre of the process, using AI to increase the speed and scale at which teams can test, learn and create.

Hummingbird for TikTok launches at TikTok Unlocked, where Kris Boger and Urban Outfitters' Ian Smith are speaking alongside the Nest team.

Kris Boger, General Manager, Business Solutions UK, Ireland and Benelux at TikTok, said:

"Creative is one of the biggest drivers of performance on TikTok, but the challenge for brands is keeping pace with how quickly culture and audiences move. The opportunity for AI isn't to replace creativity, it's to help great creative teams learn faster, experiment more and turn those insights into better work. That's what we saw in Hummingbird. Nest has combined technology with real creative and performance expertise, with people firmly in control of the process. It's exactly the kind of innovation we want to encourage on TikTok, which is why we backed its development."

Will Ashton, CEO of Nest Commerce, said:

"Winning this direct funding from TikTok for tech innovation is a huge endorsement of the direction we have taken. We built Hummingbird to help teams learn from creative at greater speed and scale, understanding what's resonating, using those signals to shape the next round of creative, and keeping expert judgement at the heart of every decision."

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