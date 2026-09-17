Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 202 Metre-Wide Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite Interval at the Anatacau Main Project

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of a drill hole that represents an exceptional and material expansion to the Anais dyke at the Anatacau Main Project, located 20 km east of Rio Tinto's Galaxy project, in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. This hole is part of the 2026 summer drill campaign, which is still ongoing at the Anatacau Main Project.

Significant Highlights of Drill Hole AN-26-15:

The hole's intercept of 202 metres of spodumene-bearing pegmatites containing, on average, an estimated 25% spodumene extends the Anais dyke to a vertical depth of 300 metres.

extends the Anais dyke to a vertical depth of 300 metres. This represents the single largest pegmatitic intercept drilled by Brunswick Exploration across its portfolio and is one of the largest mineralized intercepts reported in the James Bay amongst lithium focused companies.

across its portfolio and amongst lithium focused companies. The Anais dyke remains open in all directions and is significantly expanded following this drill hole. At this time, BRW believes there is considerable potential to continue expanding this discovery.

and is significantly expanded following this drill hole. At this time, BRW believes there is considerable potential to continue expanding this discovery. The drill hole also encountered several other spodumene-bearing pegmatite intervals , separate from the 202-metre intercept, with widths of up to 21.3 metres , containing between 20-35% spodumene.

, separate from the 202-metre intercept, , containing between 20-35% spodumene. Assays are pending and will be released as quickly as possible.





The Anatacau Project is strategically located approximately 440km north of Matagami by road, whereas PMET Resources' Shaakichiuwaanaan project is 840km away, and WhiteRock's Banana project is 1,060km away.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "While it is atypical for us to release mineralized intervals without assays, we believe the size of this major interval and its implication for the Anatacau Main project is highly material to Brunswick Exploration shareholders as it instantly elevates the Anais dyke to being one of the most exciting discoveries globally. Importantly, this discovery remains open in all directions. We are actively drilling at Anatacau and look forward to expanding this discovery. More details from future work programs at Anatacau will be shared shortly."

Mr. Charles continued: "Of note, we will be also releasing exciting assays from Mirage in the coming weeks. It is once more an affirmation of our strong exploration focus as we continue to expand our portfolio. Brunswick Exploration has now made two sizeable discoveries, Mirage and Anatacau, and sees more opportunity in Greenland, the Middle East and further abroad."

Figure 1: Surface Map of the Anatacau Main Project and Drill Holes Completed





Figure 2: Cross Section A-A' (see Figure 1 for Location)





Figure 3: Regional Map of the Anatacau Main and Anatacau West Projects





Figure 4: Representative Core Photo (320 to 382 meters)





Discussion of Results

To date, a total of two holes totaling approximately 800 metres have been drilled in the Anais sector, with all assay results pending.

Hole AN-26-15 targeted the Anais Main dyke in a large, down-dip, 130 meter step-out and returned three major pegmatitic intervals, 8.35 metres, 21.50 metres and 202.45 metres, confirming the Anais Main dyke to a vertical depth of 300 metres. This 202-metre intercept also confirms that the dykes at Anatacau significantly increase in size at depth, where it remains highly mineralized, with up to 35% fine to coarse grained spodumene crystals. Visual mineralization over the whole interval is estimated at approximately 25% and the dykes are hosted in mafic volcanic unit. This new interpretation of thickening mineralized dykes at depth is also reflected in the relationship between holes AN-26-09 (36 metres at 1.08% Li2O) and AN-26-10 (9.9 metres at 0.58% Li2O and 8 metres at 0.59% Li2O) (press release of May 11, 2026).

Hole AN-26-15 also extends the Anais Main dyke footprint to the west, which is now traced over 650 by 350 metres and remains open in all directions.

The thickening of the pegmatitic intrusions at depth will be tested by hole AN-26-16 (in progress), which is targeting the down-dip extension of the dykes intercepted in AN-26-08 (123 metres at 0.72% Li2O; press release of May 11, 2026, Figure 2).

Table 1: Best LCT Pegmatite Intervals

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) AN-26-15

171.65 180.00 8.35 Total length 8.35 211.40 232.90 21.50 Total length 21.50 274.25 282.30 8.05 284.55 292.60 8.05 298.40 395.35 96.95 397.50 402.40 4.90 408.55 421.40 12.85 424.90 427.80 2.90 433.00 450.40 17.40 454.80 463.70 8.90 470.40 476.70 6.30 Total length 202.45

- The true thickness of the Anais dyke is estimated to be approximately 75%

**Interval total may contain up to 25% country rocks

Table 2: Drill Hole Collars (UTM Nad83, Zone 18N)

Drill Holes Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM X UTM Y Elevation (m) AN-26-14 100 47 295 380333 5784464 207 AN-26-15 125 52 498 380198 5784693 198 AN-26-16 95 58 In progress 380394 5784538 200



Note

SEC Technical Report Summary for the James Bay Lithium Project prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada), Wave International Pty and WSP Canada for Arcadium Lithium Plc., dated August 31 2023.

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and services contractor Explo-Logik, applying industry-standard QA/QC procedures to its drilling and prospecting programs. All sample preparation and analytical work will be performed by Agat Laboratories. Samples will be prepared with methods 200075 and 200087 and dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution, prior to multielement analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS according to the Agat method 201378.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

Contact number: 514 861 4441

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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