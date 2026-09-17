Electric Royalties Ltd: Electric Royalties Reports Permitting Progress and New Exploration Results Across Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Seymour advances permitting, Zonia reports additional copper intercepts and Noronex begins exploration at Sleitat as Kenbridge outlines its next technical program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on key assets within its royalty portfolio, following its August 27, 2026 asset update. This release summarizes operator disclosures from August 23 to September 10, 2026 and selected earlier developments not covered in the previous update.

"In the weeks since our last update, Seymour has completed an important environmental assessment step, Zonia has reported further copper intersections and modern exploration has begun at Sleitat. Kenbridge has also set out the work needed to move toward a pre-feasibility study. These developments give us specific milestones to follow over the coming months, while the underlying work and capital commitments remain with the project operators. We continue to monitor both project progress and the financing conditions that influence development across the portfolio."

- Brendan Yurik, CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.

Highlights

Seymour - GT1 received environmental assessment completion for forest-resource removal and set out a Q4 2026-Q1 2027 DFS window; remaining permits and project financing are still required.

GT1 received environmental assessment completion for forest-resource removal and set out a Q4 2026-Q1 2027 DFS window; remaining permits and project financing are still required. Zonia - Edge Copper reported ten additional holes, including 287 feet at 0.73% total copper; the updated resource remains targeted for Q4 2026.

Edge Copper reported ten additional holes, including 287 feet at 0.73% total copper; the updated resource remains targeted for Q4 2026. Sleitat - Noronex commenced high-resolution airborne surveying and exercised its acquisition option following shareholder approval; settlement and further exploration remain ahead.

Noronex commenced high-resolution airborne surveying and exercised its acquisition option following shareholder approval; settlement and further exploration remain ahead. Kenbridge - Tartisan identified conductive responses for follow-up drilling and outlined a staged technical program toward a pre-feasibility study.

Tartisan identified conductive responses for follow-up drilling and outlined a staged technical program toward a pre-feasibility study. Mont Sorcier - Cerrado closed a C$10 million private placement with an Eric Sprott-controlled entity for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Cerrado closed a C$10 million private placement with an Eric Sprott-controlled entity for working capital and general corporate purposes. Cobalt Ridge and Mt Dorothy - Hammer obtained ASX waivers supporting the proposed Austral acquisition and related demerger; the transaction remains conditional.

Portfolio Asset Updates

Seymour Lake Lithium Project

1.5% Net Smelter Royalty | Ontario, Canada | Operator: Green Technology Metals Limited

On September 10, 2026, Green Technology Metals Limited ("GT1") announced receipt of a Statement of Completion from Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources for the environmental assessment process associated with the permit to remove forest resources at Seymour. Completion allows the relevant permitting process to advance for the applied project area.

GT1 continues environmental review and consultation on its amended Mine Closure Plan, reflecting a reduced project footprint, revised water containment and a proposed combination of open-pit and underground mining. Further approvals are required for timber removal, air and sewage works, water infrastructure, water taking and ancillary activities. The assessment completion is one step in the project's permitting process and does not provide all approvals required for construction.

GT1's September investor presentation places completion of the definitive feasibility study ("DFS") in Q4 2026-Q1 2027, with release expected to align with closure-plan acceptance. This broadens the Q4 2026 target described in the Company's previous update. GT1's indicative schedule also contemplates financing, a final investment decision and construction commencement in Q2 2027, followed by first production in 2028. These are operator targets, subject to approvals, consultation, technical results and financing.

Sources: September 10 environmental assessment completion • September investor presentation

Electric Royalties is relying on information publicly disclosed by Green Technology Metals Limited and has not independently verified it.

Zonia Copper Oxide Project

0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty | Arizona, United States | Operator: Edge Copper Corporation

On August 26, 2026, Edge Copper Corporation ("Edge Copper") reported ten additional diamond holes from its approximately 54,000-foot Zonia program, bringing the total reported to 37. Hole ZND0032 returned 287 feet grading 0.73% total copper from 13 feet, including 190 feet at 1.01%.

On the northwestern deposit margin, ZND0058 intersected 165 feet grading 0.46% total copper from 579 feet, including 104 feet at 0.64%, beyond the current preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") design pit. Edge Copper interprets the reported intervals as approximate true thicknesses based on drilling geometry and its geological interpretation.

Drilling, sequential copper analyses and metallurgical work continue to support an updated mineral resource estimate targeted for Q4 2026. The new results do not establish an increased resource. Readers should consult the linked release for complete assay tables, interval calculations and quality assurance and quality control disclosure.

Source: August 26 drilling results

Electric Royalties is relying on information publicly disclosed by Edge Copper Corporation and has not independently verified it. The PEA remains preliminary, relies partly on Inferred Mineral Resources and may not be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability.

Sleitat Tin-Tungsten-Silver Project

1.0% Net Smelter Royalty | Alaska, United States | Proposed acquirer: Noronex Limited

On September 3, 2026, Noronex Limited ("Noronex") announced that approximately 250 line-kilometres of helicopter magnetic and radiometric surveying had commenced at Sleitat, using 50-metre line spacing. An eight-day mapping and surface-sampling program was also planned, together with examination of approximately 1,400 metres of historical drill core held in Anchorage.

The work will help assess extensions beyond the historically drilled northern greisen and investigate southern and eastern targets. Noronex aims to combine these observations with historical data to prepare a JORC Exploration Target in Q4 2026 and select drill targets. Its first drilling campaign is planned for the next field season, subject to results, permits, access, funding and board approval. The September 3 announcement contained no new assays or geophysical results.

On September 7, 2026, Noronex reported that, following shareholder approval on September 4, it had exercised its option to acquire Alaskan Critical Minerals Pty Ltd. That company in turn exercised its option over Strongbow Alaska Inc., which owns Sleitat. The parties were proceeding to settlement. This advances the proposed acquisition described in Electric Royalties' August update; completion had not been announced in the September 7 filing.

Sources: September 3 exploration commencement • September 7 option exercise

Electric Royalties is relying on information publicly disclosed by Noronex Limited and has not independently verified it. An Exploration Target is conceptual and is not a Mineral Resource. There is no certainty that the planned work will define a Mineral Resource or that the acquisition will be completed.

Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project

0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty | Ontario, Canada | Operator: Tartisan Nickel Corp.

On September 10, 2026, Tartisan Nickel Corp. ("Tartisan") outlined its next development program for Kenbridge. Borehole electromagnetic surveying identified conductive responses warranting investigation. Tartisan is integrating those results with Phase 1 drilling, geological models and historical information to prioritize Phase 2 drill targets, including possible extensions along strike and at depth.

The staged program also encompasses metallurgical testing, geotechnical and hydrogeological investigations, mine design, tailings and water management, infrastructure planning and environmental baseline work. These activities are intended to provide the technical foundation for a pre-feasibility study ("PFS"). Their scope and timing depend on financing, regulatory requirements, technical results and ongoing Indigenous and community engagement.

Drilling is needed to determine the source and significance of the conductors. The announcement did not report new assays, an updated resource, a completed PFS or the commencement of Phase 2 drilling.

Source: September 10 development program

Electric Royalties is relying on information publicly disclosed by Tartisan Nickel Corp. and has not independently verified it.

Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project

1.0% Gross Metal Vanadium Royalty | Québec, Canada | Operator: Cerrado Gold Inc.

On September 3, 2026, Cerrado Gold Inc. ("Cerrado") closed a non-brokered private placement with an entity controlled by Eric Sprott for C$10 million in gross proceeds. Cerrado issued 4 million units at C$2.50 each, comprising one common share and one-half warrant. Each whole warrant permits purchase of a share at C$3.35 for 24 months. The financing remained subject to final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Cerrado stated that net proceeds would support working capital and general corporate purposes. The announcement did not allocate the net proceeds specifically to Mont Sorcier or establish construction financing for the project. Electric Royalties' interest is a gross metal royalty on vanadium; the financing does not change the scope of that royalty.

Source: September 3 financing close

Electric Royalties is relying on information publicly disclosed by Cerrado Gold Inc. and has not independently verified it.

Cobalt Ridge and Mt Dorothy Projects

0.5% Gross Revenue Royalties | Queensland, Australia | Controlling owner: Hammer Metals Limited (80% interest)

On September 9, 2026, Hammer Metals Limited ("Hammer") announced ASX waivers supporting its proposed acquisition by Austral Resources Australia Limited ("Austral") and the related demerger of Hammer's Western Australian gold assets. The waivers facilitate the proposed cancellation of options and performance rights for consideration and the demerger capital reduction, subject to applicable conditions and approvals.

The proposed acquisition was announced on August 11 and described in Electric Royalties' previous update. Hammer holds an 80% interest in Cobalt Ridge and Mt Dorothy, with Global Energy Metals Corporation retaining the balance. Completion would transfer Hammer's interests indirectly into the enlarged Austral group.

The September waivers are procedural steps. The scheme and demerger remain conditional, and the announcement did not report new exploration results or a development decision for either royalty property.

Source: September 9 ASX waivers

Electric Royalties is relying on information publicly disclosed by Hammer Metals Limited and has not independently verified it. The proposed transactions may not be completed on the contemplated terms or timetable, or at all.

Bissett Creek Graphite Project

1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty | Ontario, Canada | Operator: Northern Graphite Corporation

On September 1, 2026, Northern Graphite Corporation ("Northern") reported second-quarter results and a corporate update. At June 30, Northern held C$0.2 million of cash and had negative working capital of C$56.6 million, largely reflecting C$50.7 million of senior debt and royalty financing classified as current liabilities. Northern reported that its lender waived all defaults on August 31, effective June 30. No graphite sales were recorded during the quarter, while other revenue included C$8.3 million from a technology-transfer agreement.

In the same update, Northern described its previously announced agreement with Sprott Streaming to restructure its secured debt, stream and royalty financing arrangements. Northern stated that the restructuring would eliminate approximately US$22.5 million of senior debt and accrued interest, based on balances at June 30, 2026, in exchange for amendments to its Okanjande streaming agreement and the issuance of 12.5 million common shares. The September 1 announcement described the anticipated effects of the agreement rather than confirming completion of the restructuring.

Northern also reported that its previously targeted Q3 restart at Lac des Iles was unlikely. In a September 9 announcement, it stated that an appeal filed on September 8 stayed the suspension of that mine's lease pending the Court of Quebec's final decision. Restart remains dependent on financing and market conditions. The appeal concerns Lac des Iles and does not change Bissett Creek's own permitting status.

As earlier operator context, Northern announced on August 17 that it had been selected for a Canada-Japan battery-material evaluation program through Japan's LIBTEC, supported by C$155,800 from Natural Resources Canada. The planned testing uses battery anode material made from Lac des Iles graphite. It does not constitute Bissett Creek product qualification or an offtake agreement.

These disclosures describe the operator's financial position and activities at other assets. They do not announce Bissett Creek construction financing or a development decision. Electric Royalties holds a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on Bissett Creek. Northern's management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 states that Northern may repurchase a 0.5% gross revenue royalty for C$1.5 million in cash. If exercised, this would reduce Electric Royalties' royalty to 1.0%.

Sources: September 1 quarterly update • September 9 lease appeal • August 17 LIBTEC program

Electric Royalties is relying on information publicly disclosed by Northern Graphite Corporation and has not independently verified it.

Penouta Tin-Tantalum-Niobium Mine

1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty subject to legal uncertainty | Galicia, Spain | Owner: Energy Transition Minerals Ltd

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd ("ETM") completed its acquisition of Penouta on July 21, 2026, before the period covered by this update. Its September 7 interim financial report reiterated the acquisition and ongoing operational review. ETM is pursuing a new Section C exploitation concession as the regulatory route toward a potential restart.

In its July announcement, ETM targeted completion of the operational review by the end of 2026 and supporting environmental, rehabilitation and social studies in the first half of 2027. These remain plans, and the acquisition does not constitute approval to resume mining.

As Electric Royalties disclosed on March 26, 2026, the Company has contributed to litigation funding in respect of a claim pursued by Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. concerning Penouta. The arrangement provides participation in any damages and supports efforts that could uphold the validity of the 1.5% gross revenue royalty. There is no assurance of a favourable litigation outcome, recovery of damages or future royalty revenue. ETM's acquisition does not resolve those uncertainties.

Sources: July 21 acquisition completion • September 7 interim report • Electric Royalties March 26 disclosure

Electric Royalties is relying on information publicly disclosed by Energy Transition Minerals Ltd for the operator developments described above and has not independently verified it.

Earlier Operator Development

Cancet Lithium Project

1.0% Net Smelter Royalty | Québec, Canada | Operator: Li-FT Power Ltd.

The following financing predates the August 23 to September 10, 2026 reporting period and is included as additional operator context. Li-FT Power Ltd. ("LIFT") closed a public offering on August 12, 2026 for approximately C$23.0 million in gross proceeds, including full exercise of the over-allotment option. The offering comprised 7,935,000 shares at C$2.90 per share.

LIFT intends to use the net proceeds for estimated care and maintenance during the first year of its Renard option period and for working capital. The financing was not specifically allocated to Cancet and did not announce a new drilling program or results for the royalty property.

Source: August 12 public offering close

Electric Royalties is relying on information publicly disclosed by Li-FT Power Ltd. and has not independently verified it.

Qualified Person

Alan Roberts, a Certified Professional Geologist ("CPG") #11260 by the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: artificial intelligence, cars, rechargeable batteries, large-scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Artificial intelligence, electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are expected to increase significantly over the next several years and, with them, demand for these targeted commodities. This creates an opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that may supply the materials needed for electrification and the energy transition.

Electric Royalties has a diversified portfolio of royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced-stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, offering investors exposure to the commodities required to rebuild global infrastructure toward a decarbonized economy.

For further information, please contact:

Brendan Yurik

CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.

Phone: (604) 364-3540

Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com

www.electricroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes forward-looking information regarding, but not limited to, other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on public information disclosed by those companies. The Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, target, plan, forecast and similar expressions, or statements that, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially.

Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests. It also includes operator targets and expectations concerning acquisitions and changes of control, settlement, drilling, Exploration Targets and mineral resource estimates, technical studies, closure plans, permitting, financing, mine restarts, construction, production, qualification programs, litigation, royalty enforceability and recovery of damages.

While management considers the assumptions underlying forward-looking information to be reasonable based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions; adverse industry events; commodity-price and currency fluctuations; market volatility; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; permitting and environmental risks; the inability of the Company or project owners to access sufficient capital on favourable terms or at all; mining, processing, metallurgical, construction and operating risks; the ability of project owners to implement their business strategies; title and royalty-enforcement risks; litigation risk; competition; and the other risks described in the Company's public filings.

There can be no assurance that any acquisition, option exercise, settlement, change of control, operator target, exploration program, technical study, permitting milestone, financing, restart, expansion, offtake arrangement, development decision, production outcome or litigation recovery described in this release will be completed or achieved on the terms or timelines contemplated, or at all. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ and information filed with OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile pages at sedarplus.ca and otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/electric-royalties-reports-permitting-progress-and-new-exploration-results-across-1222729