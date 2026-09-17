UniDoc Health Corp.: UniDoc Health Equips San Juan, Puerto Rico Ambulances With Live Patient Video

Upgraded E-PTZ Camera Integrates into UniDoc Connect for Full In-Transit Patient Coverage Across San Juan's Ambulance Fleet

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) ("UniDoc" or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce that the Department of Health for the Municipality of San Juan has resumed deployment of its ambulance-based telehealth program, powered by UniDoc's platform UniDoc Connect and equipped with an upgraded E-PTZ camera that streams real-time patient video directly into each telehealth session.

Key Takeaways:

The Municipality of San Juan's Department of Health operates an ambulance fleet with 21 UniDoc Connect based systems

UniDoc supplied a new E-PTZ camera that resolved the limitations of the previous cameras

The E-PTZ camera integrates into UniDoc Connect alongside a multipurpose examination camera, an e-stethoscope and ECG on the same UniDoc session, allowing the receiving physician to examine the patient during transport rather than at handover

San Juan is now deploying the solution across its fleet with measurable outcomes expected as the rollout progresses.

UniDoc's device-agnostic platform supports a different diagnostic configuration for each care environment - San Juan changed one component without rebuilding its telehealth program

About the Department of Health, Municipality of San Juan

The Department of Health for the Municipality of San Juan operates an ambulance fleet that requires telehealth capabilities to support patients during transport. The department currently maintains 21 UniDoc Connect licences and anticipates significant growth in its telehealth program over the coming years.

The Challenge

Transportation conditions within the city of San Juan created significant delays between a patient's pickup and arrival at the hospital. Ambulance crews were unable to give hospital staff a fair, full assessment of a patient's condition while the vehicle was in traffic or otherwise delayed, limiting the level of pre-arrival engagement hospital teams could provide.

The UniDoc Solution

San Juan deployed UniDoc's portable tablet systems throughout its ambulance fleet, with a tablet mounted inside each vehicle and an E-PTZ camera positioned above the rear doors to view the gurney area. Each unit runs UniDoc Connect and integrates a multipurpose medical video camera, an e-stethoscope and ECG devices through the portable tablet. Because those instruments stream into the same session as the in-cabin video, the receiving physician can effectively conduct much of the initial examination while the patient is still in transport - listening to heart and lung sounds, reviewing cardiac rhythm, examining a wound or airway close-up, and observing the patient's overall condition rather than relying on a verbal report alone.

Resolving the Camera Gap

San Juan found that the camera originally sourced did not meet the fleet's operational needs, and the program was paused while the municipality evaluated alternatives. UniDoc introduced a new E-PTZ camera option that addressed the issues identified with the earlier device. San Juan is now in the process of deploying the updated solution across its ambulance fleet, with measurable outcomes to be reported as the rollout progresses.

Management Comment

"The fleet needed imaging that could hold up to the operational demands of emergency transport, so we delivered an upgraded E-PTZ option built for that environment. What makes that camera valuable is what sits behind it: our UniDoc Connect platform pulls the E-PTZ view, a handheld examination camera, an e-stethoscope and ECG into one live session, so the physician at the hospital is examining the patient during transport rather than waiting for a handover at the door. That same architecture is why we can tailor a configuration to almost any care setting - an ambulance, a remote clinic, a work camp - simply by changing the devices connected to it. With 21 UniDoc Connect licences already in place and further growth expected, getting that combination right matters for every patient this fleet reaches during transport."

- Tony Baldassarre, CEO, President & Director, UniDoc Health Corp.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~ Tony Baldassarre ~

Antonio (Tony) Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc develops eHealth solutions that support virtual clinical consultations at remote healthcare points of service. The Company's platform combines software, diagnostic devices and communications tools so patients can consult a physician from outside a clinical setting, and is offered in six deployment models (H3 Health Cube, Telehealth Kiosk, Clinical Assist Cart, TeleClinic Case, TeleClinic Backpack, Patient Assessment Terminal), each configured for the environment in which care is delivered. UniDoc's focus is physical access: helping governments, institutions and organizations establish remote clinical access points for populations challenged by distance, technology use or limited care availability.

UniDoc is focused on building shareholder value through product deployment, commercialization and partnerships. More information is available at https://unidoctor.com/.

For further information, please contact:

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Matt Chatterton, Director

Tel: +1 778.613.2082

Email: matt@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries: media@unidoctor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's commercialization plans, anticipated benefits of the rollout of the Company's E-PTZ cameras by the San Juan ambulance fleet, customer utilization, and the expansion of the telehealth program by the Department of Health for the Municipality of San Juan.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: UniDoc Health Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/unidoc-health-equips-san-juan-puerto-rico-ambulances-with-live-patien-1222769