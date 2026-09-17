Fairtrade America: Media Alert

New PlanetHAUS Event: Certified for the Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / WHAT

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, 1% for the Planet, B Lab, Fairtrade America, and The Change Climate Project will convene Certified for the Future, a Climate Week NYC conversation at PlanetHAUS.

Nonprofit leaders and brands will discuss how different standards and certifications can complement one another, strengthen accountability, and support credible corporate sustainability strategies. The conversation will address how businesses can move beyond broad commitments, substantiate their claims, and use independent frameworks to advance measurable action for people and the planet.

The event will include a leadership panel and practical examples from brands, followed by networking with business leaders, sustainability practitioners, certification experts, and advocates.

WHO

1% for the Planet, B Lab, Fairtrade America, & The Change Climate Project

WHEN

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026

4:15-7:00 p.m. EDT

Leadership panel and brand discussion: 4:30-5:15 p.m. EDT

WHERE

PlanetHAUS at Chief Flatiron Clubhouse

13 E. 19th St.

New York, NY 10003

WHY

Businesses face growing pressure to back sustainability claims with credible evidence while also navigating concerns about greenwashing and climate inaction.

This event connects that challenge to practical solutions. Organizations working across business standards, fair trade, and funding environmental solutions will discuss how independent frameworks can strengthen accountability and help companies move from broad commitments to measurable progress. The conversation offers a timely source for reporters covering business, climate, sustainability, consumer trust, or corporate accountability.

INTERVIEWS

CEO / ED Panel:

- Kate Williams, CEO, 1% for the Planet

- Marcel Fukayama, Chief Impact & Movement Officer, B Lab

- Amanda Archila, Executive Director, Fairtrade America

- Austin Whitman, CEO/Co-founder, The Change Climate Project

Brand Spotlight:

- Jo Ehrenreich, VP of Brand Marketing, Bread Alone

- Kelley Brady, Director of Sustainability and Impact, Chomps

- Alicia Simmons, Director of Sustainability and Communications, Frontier Co-op

Moderated by: Dr. Kimberly McGlonn, Build it Boldly

ABOUT 1% FOR THE PLANET

Co-founded in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard (founder of Patagonia) and Craig Mathews (owner of Blue Ribbon Flies), 1% for the Planet is a global organization on a mission to accelerate smart environmental impact so that our planet and future generations can thrive. Over the last decade, our network has grown to span more than 100 countries and 65 industries. Today, 1% for the Planet certification is one of the most trusted frameworks for corporate philanthropy, with more than $939 million in certified impact to date. By holding business members accountable to give at least 1% of revenue-not profits-each year, we ensure that their environmental commitments are real, verified and impactful. Learn more at www.onepercentfortheplanet.org and see Newsroom & Media Kit.

ABOUT B LAB

B Lab is the nonprofit organization behind the B Corp movement. B Lab creates standards, policies, tools, and programs to reimagine capitalism, and build a new economic system that benefits people and the planet. B Lab has created and led efforts to pass over 50 corporate statutes globally, advocating for stakeholder governance that requires business decisions to benefit workers, communities, and the environment.

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified as meeting standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, the B Corp community spans over 10,000 B Corps across more than 100 countries and over 160 industries, collectively employing more than 1 million people. Around 300,000 companies proactively manage their impact with B Impact.

To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net.

ABOUT FAIRTRADE AMERICA

Fairtrade America works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. Fairtrade America is the U.S. branch of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 30 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is part of the world's largest and most recognized fair trade certification program - part of a global movement for change. Learn more at fairtrade.net, and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Fairtrade takes human rights, sustainability and trade personal ly. Though consequences often go unseen, companies' and consumers' choices have human and environmental costs. By choosing Fairtrade, businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers can create a better world - one that puts people and planet over profits. Together, we can prioritize global partnership and our shared humanity.

ABOUT THE CHANGE CLIMATE PROJECT

The Change Climate Project works to reduce global emissions by driving private-sector funding into verified climate solutions. Since 2019, the organization has worked with hundreds of companies and helped catalyze more than $70 million of funding for decarbonization projects.

The nonprofit administers The Climate Label, its flagship climate certification for companies that fund verified climate solutions at a scale that matches their emissions. It also operates The Business Emissions Evaluator (The BEE), an accessible carbon management platform that helps companies measure emissions, develop reduction strategies and track progress. Together, The Climate Label and The BEE help companies and consumers move from climate aspirations to measurable action. Learn more at www.changeclimate.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Elizabeth Limbach

Senior Communications Manager, 1% for the Planet

760.579.8215 | elizabeth@onepercentfortheplanet.org

Karen Lickteigs

Senior Manager, Events & Activations, B Lab U.S. & Canada

316.207.7332 | klickteig@usca.bcorporation.net

Liz Davis

Media Relations Manager, Fairtrade America

202.930.4349 | ldavis@fairtradeamerica.org

Cristina Mestre

Communications Consultant, The Change Climate Project

cristina.mestre@changeclimate.org

Find more stories and multimedia from Fairtrade America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Fairtrade America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fairtrade-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Fairtrade America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/media-alert-1222889