Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Vinland Lithium Inc.(TSXV: VLD) ("Vinland" or the "Company") further to its July 30, 2026 and August 31, 2026 news releases, the Company is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking conditional approval of its previously announced $0.48 flow-through unit ("FT Unit") private placement financing (the "Financing"), for aggregate total proceeds of up to $300,000.

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (the "FT Shares") and one non-flow through common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The FT Shares entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with the private placement, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds raised from the FT units will be used to advance the lithium, cesium and tungsten potential of the company's Killick project, and the company will ensure that such Canadian exploration expenses qualify as a flow-through mining expenditure for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the exploration of the company's exploration projects.

The Financing remains subject to Exchange approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Vinland Lithium Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314768