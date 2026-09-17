Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic" or the "Company"), a private North American AI-driven minerals prospect generator and technical services company, announces that it has been engaged by Atiku Gold Corp. ("Atiku"), a privately held mineral exploration company, to complete an AI-enabled, source-traceable Phase 1 technical assessment of the Ashuanipi Gold Project in northwestern Labrador, Canada.

The remote assessment will bring Atiku's soil and rock chip geochemistry, VLF inversion, drone magnetics, structural interpretation and relevant public records into one auditable evidence framework. Geomorphic will test the quality and alignment of those datasets, identify material gaps and evidence, and return a ranked set of exploration targets and regional opportunities for Atiku's technical team to evaluate.

HIGHLIGHTS

Integrated evidence review: reconcile project data, coordinate systems, duplicate records and source provenance before combining geological, geochemical and geophysical evidence.

Near-surface target ranking: assess soil, VLF, magnetic and structural responses and rank targets with supporting evidence, confidence, alternatives and explicit data gaps. Drill design remains Atiku's responsibility.

Additional opportunity screening: identify priority areas for follow-up sampling and regional review. Any staking, filing, permitting or transaction decision remains solely with Atiku.

Source-traceable deliverables: provide a concise written assessment, supporting GIS and working data outputs, and a source and exceptions register.

Mark Sumner, Co-Founder of Geomorphic AI, stated:

"Ashuanipi is exactly the kind of exploration problem that benefits from source-traceable integration. Soil geochemistry, VLF, magnetics and structural interpretation each tell part of the story. Our job is to test where those layers agree, document where they do not, and return a ranked evidence base Atiku's geologists can challenge and use-without turning uncertainty into a black-box score."

ENGAGEMENT WITH ATIKU GOLD

Geomorphic will conduct a remote, source-traceable review of available project and public data and provide Atiku with a concise technical assessment and supporting GIS and working-data outputs. Atiku retains responsibility for field activities, drill and land decisions, public disclosure and any required qualified-person review.

The consideration for Geomorphic's services consists of cash and stock options in Atiku.

ABOUT ATIKU GOLD CORP.

Atiku Gold Corp. is a privately held mineral exploration company advancing the Ashuanipi Gold Project in northwestern Labrador near the Quebec border. The project is supported by a substantial surface-geochemistry database together with VLF and drone-magnetic surveys. Information concerning Atiku and the project has been provided by Atiku and has not been independently verified by Geomorphic.

ABOUT GEOMORPHIC AI

Geomorphic AI is a prospect generator. Using systematic, data-driven screening of geological databases and historic datasets, the Company identifies overlooked mineral systems in Tier-1 jurisdictions, secures the ground, and compiles drill-ready data packages. Geomorphic then advances these projects through joint ventures, earn-in agreements and other partnerships with operating companies that fund and execute exploration, while Geomorphic retains a continuing interest. Geomorphic also provides its platform to operating companies under service agreements.

Geomorphic deploys a purpose-built team of specialist AI agents covering geology, geochemistry, geophysics, permit screening, data capture, geological modelling and report writing, capturing project-specific and regional public-access data. An orchestration engine evaluates each target through a structured workflow with quality gates at every stage, and a persistent evidence store records every finding with its source, confidence and coordinates. Further information is available at www.geomorphic.ai.

TECHNICAL CAUTION

No new exploration results, mineral resources or mineral reserves are reported in this release. Geomorphic is not a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, and no work prepared by Geomorphic in connection with the assessment constitutes a technical report, mineral resource or reserve estimate, valuation, or investment, financial, legal, tax or accounting advice. Compilation and analysis do not independently verify the historical or Company-supplied information reviewed, do not establish economic mineralization and may not identify a viable drill target. Atiku is responsible for its technical interpretations, exploration decisions and public disclosure, including qualified-person review where required.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the scope, timing, completion and potential outcomes of Geomorphic's work; the availability and quality of project data; the identification or ranking of targets and regional opportunities; and the anticipated benefits of the assessment. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including that required data or access may not be available, the work may be delayed or may not identify viable targets, and exploration may not result in a discovery. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Geomorphic undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law, and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314728