Klondike Royalties Tops 1,600+ Investors in Alaska Cook Inlet Royalty Offering

Regulation CF and Rule 506(c) offerings provide retail and accredited investors access to overriding royalty interests tied to approximately 15,930 acres in Alaska's Cook Inlet

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / :Klondike Royalties announced that it has raised investments from more than 1,600 investors through its Regulation CF and Regulation D offerings, a milestone in the company's national campaign to provide investors access to oil and gas royalty interests in Alaska's Cook Inlet Basin.

Klondike owns overriding royalty interests associated with approximately 15,930 acres in the Cook Inlet, an established oil- and gas-producing region with significant energy infrastructure. An independent third-party engineering report estimates that the acreage associated with Klondike's royalty interests contains more than 300 million barrels of recoverable oil and could generate royalty revenues for 35 years or more, subject to development, production, commodity prices and the other risks described in the offering materials.

Unlike an oil and gas operator, Klondike does not drill wells or bear the development and operating costs associated with drilling and production. Instead, Klondike owns overriding royalty interests that may receive a percentage of revenues if and when oil and gas are produced and sold from the applicable acreage. The structure is intended to provide exposure to potential production revenues without requiring Klondike to finance drilling operations or make capital calls to investors for drilling costs.

"Passing this mark is an important milestone for Klondike," said Shawn Bartholomae, Managing Member of Klondike Royalties. "We believe investors are responding to the opportunity to participate in the potential long-term revenues generated by a significant Cook Inlet oil and gas resource while Klondike remains a royalty owner rather than the drilling operator."

Key Offering and Asset Highlights

More than 1,600 investors have participated in the combined Regulation CF and Regulation D offerings.

have participated in the combined Regulation CF and Regulation D offerings. Approximately 15,930 acres are associated with Klondike's overriding royalty interests in Alaska's Cook Inlet.

are associated with Klondike's overriding royalty interests in Alaska's Cook Inlet. More than 300 million barrels of recoverable oil are estimated in an independent third-party engineering report for the acreage associated with Klondike's royalty interests.

are estimated in an independent third-party engineering report for the acreage associated with Klondike's royalty interests. Potential royalty revenue duration of 35 years or more is estimated in the engineering report, subject to the assumptions and risks described in the offering materials.

is estimated in the engineering report, subject to the assumptions and risks described in the offering materials. No Klondike drilling-cost exposure: Klondike is a royalty owner rather than the drilling operator and does not bear the development and operating costs of drilling and production.

Two Offerings for Retail and Accredited Investors

Klondike's campaign includes concurrent investment opportunities for retail and accredited investors. Conducted through DealMaker Securities, the Regulation CF offering allows retail participation with a minimum investment of $510 and the concurrent Rule 506(c) Regulation D offering is available to verified accredited investors, with investments starting at $25,000.

Both offerings currently remain open. Klondike may elect to close either offering before the end of its stated offering period or otherwise change its availability in accordance with the applicable offering documents. There is no guarantee as to how long either investment opportunity will remain open.

National Investor Campaign Led by MediaShares.com

Klondike's investor campaign is being marketed by MediaShares.com, which has developed and managed a coordinated investor acquisition program incorporating digital advertising, email marketing, investor webinars, video, retargeting and investor communications. The unique dual campaign is designed to reach both retail investors eligible for the Regulation CF offering and verified accredited investors eligible for the Rule 506(c) offering.

Investor Update and Media Assets

MediaShares.com hosted a live investor webinar on August 18, 2026, featuring Klondike Managing Member Shawn Bartholomae. During the webinar, Bartholomae discussed Klondike's royalty structure, its Cook Inlet assets, potential development, the company's history and questions submitted by existing and prospective investors.

Investor webinar recording: https://vimeo.com/1219718015

Recent Klondike commercial: https://vimeo.com/1222375945

Learn More

Prospective investors can review the offering documents and related disclosures at

https://invest.klondikeroyalties.com

About Klondike Royalties

Klondike Royalties is a U.S.-based energy royalty company holding overriding royalty interests associated with oil and gas acreage in Alaska's Cook Inlet Basin. Rather than drilling or operating wells, Klondike participates through royalty interests that may receive a share of revenues generated from production on the applicable acreage. The company's strategy is designed to provide investors with exposure to potential long-term energy production revenues without Klondike assuming the drilling and operating costs of a traditional oil and gas producer.

About MediaShares

MediaShares.com specializes in online investor acquisition and marketing for Regulation CF, Regulation A and Regulation D securities offerings. The company develops integrated capital-raising campaigns incorporating digital advertising, email marketing, video, webinars, investor communications and performance analytics.

Media Contact

Gene Massey

MediaShares.com

gene@mediashares.com

310-871-3668

Important Investor Information

Investing in private securities and oil and gas royalty interests involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of principal. Klondike does not control drilling schedules, production decisions or operational outcomes. There is no guarantee that drilling will occur on any particular timetable, that commercial production will be achieved, or that investors will receive distributions.

Estimates concerning acreage, potential oil resources and the duration of potential royalty revenues are based on third-party engineering evaluations and assumptions described in Klondike's offering materials. They should not be interpreted as guarantees of future production or investment returns.

Prospective investors should review Klondike's Form C, offering materials, risk factors and related disclosures before making an investment decision.

SOURCE: Klondike Enterprises LL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/klondike-royalties-tops-1-600-investors-in-alaska-cook-inlet-royalty-offering-1219627