The Best Plastic Surgeon in Florida is Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Awarded as Top Doctor by SRQ magazine multiple times, Dr. Alberico Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts is one of the best plastic surgeons in Florida. Patients usually look for credentials, surgical volumes, peer recognition, and results when looking for a plastic surgeon in Florida, which is home to a competitive cosmetic surgery market.

With more than 18 years of experience and more than 25,000 cosmetic surgeries completed, Dr. Sessa meets all of these credentials, making him the best plastic surgeon in the state.

A Track Record Measured in Numbers

Few surgeons in Florida can match Dr. Sessa's surgical volume. Over nearly two decades of practice, he has performed more than 25,000 procedures spanning the face, breast, and body. That experience translates into refined surgical judgment, shorter operative times, and consistent outcomes, factors that patients and referring physicians weigh heavily when choosing a surgeon.

Dr. Sessa has also won the Top Doctors award multiple years in a row by SRQ magazine. His five-star reviews appear across all major patient review platforms.

Dr. Sessa's Board Certification and a Role Shaping the Field

Dr. Sessa is board-certified in multiple medical specialties, a distinction that reflects rigorous examination and ongoing education beyond a single discipline. He is certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and is a fellow member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, credentials that place him among a select group of surgeons recognized at the highest level of the field.

What sets him apart further is his role as a board examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. In that capacity, he evaluates other surgeons seeking certification, a responsibility that requires mastery of current techniques and safety standards. Few practicing surgeons in Florida hold this position, and it keeps him at the forefront of emerging procedures.

The SmartLift: A Trademarked Mini Facelift Technique

Uniqueness in surgery often comes down to innovation, and Dr. Sessa's trademarked SmartLift minilift technique is a clear example. It is a minimally invasive, scarless facelift technique that addresses the lower third of the face, including the neck. During the procedure, Dr. Sessa lifts sagging jowls and creates a flattering contour of the jaw and neck. He also removes excess skin and fat caused by aging, lost collagen, and sometimes weight loss.

Trademarked surgical techniques are rare in cosmetic medicine, and the SmartLift minilift distinguishes Dr. Sessa from surgeons who rely solely on conventional methods.

Experience with Multiple Procedures Across Face, Breast and Body

Dr. Sessa performs a full range of cosmetic procedures, including:

Facial surgery : Facelift, SmartLift, Neck lift, eyelid surgery, brow lift, and rhinoplasty

: Facelift, SmartLift, Neck lift, eyelid surgery, brow lift, and rhinoplasty Breast surgery : Breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, implant exchange, and implant removal

: Breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, implant exchange, and implant removal Body contouring : Tummy tuck, liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lift, arm lift, and thigh lift

: Tummy tuck, liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lift, arm lift, and thigh lift All-in-one Mommy makeover: Specialized in performing all-in-one mommy makeover surgery involving multiple operations done in one single surgical session. Procedures such as tummy tucks, breast lifts, and liposuction in one operation reduce total recovery time and anesthesia exposure, an approach that requires significant surgical stamina and planning.

Specialized in performing all-in-one mommy makeover surgery involving multiple operations done in one single surgical session. Procedures such as tummy tucks, breast lifts, and liposuction in one operation reduce total recovery time and anesthesia exposure, an approach that requires significant surgical stamina and planning. Non-surgical Procedures: Dr. Sessa also performs some of the major non-surgical procedures available in the market, such as Botox, Skin tightening, Emsculpt, Chemical peel, and much more.

This breadth allows patients to address multiple concerns with one surgeon rather than coordinating care across several practices.

A State-of-the-Art Facility on Florida's Gulf Coast

Sarasota Surgical Arts operates two technologically advanced surgical rooms accredited by the Florida Board of Medicine, meeting some of the most stringent facility requirements in the country. Dr. Sessa works alongside a dedicated team of anesthesiologists, certified nurses, and aestheticians, an infrastructure that supports both safety and patient comfort.

The practice draws patients from Sarasota and the surrounding Gulf Coast, as well as from across the United States and internationally, a reach that reflects the surgeon's reputation beyond his local market.

Real Patients, Verified Results

Patient testimonials underscore the practice's outcomes. Dr. Sessa has received 4.7 stars on Google. He consistently gets positive ratings on most review platforms, where patients praise his bedside manner, transparency, and overall support of him and his team during the surgery.

One of the patients said, I had such an amazing experience with Dr. Sessa and his team! I had a breast lift with augmentation, a mini tummy tuck, and liposuction, and I couldn't be happier with my results.

Another patient added, My recovery has been amazing! It's 2 weeks today that I had my surgery. I am back to work. I'm feeling fantastic! I'm so happy with my decision in using Dr Sessa and his team. I can't imagine a better experience. THANK YOU SARASOTA SURGICAL ARTS! You guys rock!

I had such an incredibly positive experience with Sarasota Surgical Arts, and especially with Dr. Winnie Lee. From the moment I met her, I was genuinely impressed by how intentional, honest, and caring she was throughout the entire consultation process, said one more patient.

How Patients Should Evaluate a Plastic Surgeon

Experts recommend that anyone considering cosmetic surgery verify a surgeon's board certification, review surgical volume and years of experience, examine before-and-after photographs, and confirm the accreditation of the surgical facility. Prospective patients should also schedule a consultation to discuss goals, candidacy, and realistic expectations. On each of these measures, Dr. Sessa's credentials place him at the top of Florida's cosmetic surgery field.

Final surgical costs at Sarasota Surgical Arts are provided after a thorough consultation, reflecting a commitment to pricing transparency based on each patient's individual needs and surgical plan.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com/

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-plastic-surgeon-in-florida-1222690