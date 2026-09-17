Company-prepared report details Airtopia's standalone 2025 results, current full-year 2026 guidance of approximately $15 million, and the path to consolidated, audited reporting beginning Q3 2026

McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) ("Lelantos" or the "Company") today announced that it will soon publish an Acquisition Report covering its July 6, 2026 acquisition of Airtopia Adventure Parks ("Airtopia") to the Company's disclosure tab on OTC Markets, available at:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LNTO/disclosure

The report is a company-prepared disclosure - not independent research - intended to give shareholders a single, consolidated view of the acquired business, its standalone financial history, and the Company's current capital structure ahead of Airtopia's first appearance in Lelantos's consolidated financial statements in the third quarter of 2026.

Report highlights

Airtopia standalone 2025 revenue: approximately $12.0 million, generated across five operating family entertainment centers in three states.

Full-year 2026 guidance: approximately $15 million in standalone Airtopia revenue, representing approximately 20% growth over 2025.

First-half momentum: Airtopia generated approximately $6.43 million in standalone revenue through June 30, 2026 - already more than half of full-year 2025 revenue.

Site-level disclosure: the report breaks out disclosed, standalone figures for each operating location, including San Antonio, TX (~$4.89M 2025 revenue; FY2026 guidance of more than $5.0M); Hemet, CA (~$3.98M 2025 revenue; FY2026 guidance of ~$4.0M); Owasso, OK (FY2026 guidance of ~$3.0M); Tahlequah, OK (FY2026 guidance of ~$1.0M); and McAlester, OK, which opened June 13, 2026 with approximately $233.8K in cash collected in its first 30 days and 448 active memberships.

Path to consolidation: the report confirms Q3 2026 as the first period in which Airtopia will be reflected in Lelantos's consolidated financial statements, alongside the Company's engagement of a PCAOB-registered auditor in connection with its planned uplift to OTCQB, and the August 10, 2026 submission of final paperwork intended to extinguish the Company's convertible note facility.

Capital structure and going concern: consistent with the Company's Q2 2026 disclosure, the report addresses directly the going-concern qualification carried in the Company's financial statements for the pre-acquisition entity, and lays out management's response, including the acquisition of a revenue-generating operating business and the move to audited, consolidated reporting.

Basis of the report - important disclosure

All Airtopia operating and financial figures referenced in the report and in this release, including 2025 revenue, first-half 2026 revenue, site-level results, and the approximately $15 million full-year 2026 guidance, are the historical, unaudited, management-prepared results and guidance of Airtopia Adventure Parks on a standalone basis. They are not the reported or audited financial statements of Lelantos Holdings, Inc. The acquisition closed July 6, 2026 and was recorded in the Company's Q2 2026 disclosure as a subsequent event; Airtopia is accordingly not consolidated in any filed period to date, and the two sets of figures should not be compared as if they described the same reporting entity. This report is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute independent research, investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and the Acquisition Report it announces, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of publication of the Acquisition Report, Airtopia's full-year 2026 guidance, anticipated growth, planned consolidation of financial results beginning in the third quarter of 2026, the Company's planned uplift to OTCQB, the anticipated extinguishment of its convertible note facility, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: the risk that Airtopia's actual results will differ from unaudited, standalone guidance; risks related to the going-concern qualification in the Company's financial statements; dilution from outstanding convertible instruments and preferred stock; execution risk in opening and ramping new locations; discretionary-spending and consumer-cyclicality risk in the family entertainment sector; the availability and cost of capital needed to fund expansion; key-person dependency on Airtopia's founder-led leadership; and the limited liquidity of the Company's common stock on the OTC market. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should review the full risk factors and disclosures contained in the Acquisition Report once published.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is the parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, an operator of family entertainment centers combining active attractions, arcade entertainment, birthday parties, memberships, and food and beverage offerings across multiple U.S. markets.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314757