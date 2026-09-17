Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ), a provider of state-of-the-art cinema products and solutions for cinema exhibitors, stadiums, arenas, and specialty entertainment venues, will report Q4 fiscal 2026 results before the market open on September 24 and host an investor call at 11:00 am ET. Following prepared remarks, management will take investor questions.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

Toll-Free Number:

Toll/International Number: Thursday, September 24 at 11:00am ET

1-877-407-4018

1-201-689-8471



Call me: Participants can use Guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Transcript: Posted online here 48 hours after the event Questions can be submitted in advance via Email to: mitq@catalyst-ir.com



Telephone Replay

Access ID: 13762751

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: October 8, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET

About Moving iMage Technologies (www.movingimagetech.com)

Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT") helps cinema operators create reliable and memorable guest experiences through technology, products, and services. MiT designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary cinema products, peripherals, and cinema loudspeaker systems. These products are sold independently and as part of our broader solutions offerings, enabling customers to improve performance, reliability, and the overall moviegoing experience.

MiT's proprietary products include its premium DCS Cinema Loudspeaker line and digital cinema peripheral suite, including automation systems; projector pedestals, bases & lifts; direct-view LED frames; and lighting and power management solutions. It also offers Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, and Christie Digital cinema projectors; LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown and Meyer Sound audio solutions and LG & Samsung LED displays for large scale installations.

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