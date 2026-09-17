Spain will introduce a capacity market for the peninsular electricity system, creating a new revenue mechanism for battery storage, generation and demand-side resources while the government increases planned electricity grid investment through 2030 to more than €17 billion. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) announced the capacity market regulation on Sept. 16, with the ministerial order due to be published in the Official State Gazette (BOE). The mechanism is designed to ensure security of supply and support the integration of additional renewable ...

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