emnify, a global leader in IoT connectivity, today announced that Kenneth De Spiegeleire, currently Chief Commercial Officer, has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

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Frank Stoecker, Executive Chairman, and Kenneth De Spiegeleire, CEO of emnify.

The founder and current Chief Executive Officer Frank Stoecker becomes Executive Chairman of the Board, focused on key investor and board relationships and the development of strategic partnerships.

Lars Singbartl will step down as current Chairman and will remain on the Board, following a very successful tenure steering the company through its first decade of existence. In his new role as Executive Chairman, Frank Stoecker will now chair the Board.

This leadership change will power emnify's next phase of rapid expansion, following the company's recent milestone of surpassing €50 million in annual recurring revenue, achieving 30% year-over-year growth, and strengthening both positive EBITDA and cash flow.

"emnify has never been stronger, and that's exactly why now is the right time for this transition," said Frank Stoecker. "Kenneth is a proven operator with global experience and a strong track record across three previous scale-ups. During his tenure at emnify, he accelerated our growth, significantly strengthened our brand recognition, and firmly established our position further upmarket. There is no one better suited to lead emnify into its next phase of growth. I have every confidence that his leadership will ensure a smooth transition while seizing the opportunity ahead."

"I'm honored to lead emnify into its next stage of expansion," said Kenneth. "As a serial entrepreneur and visionary founder, Frank built emnify into one of the industry's most innovative and respected companies. His ambition and relentless drive established a winning course, earning emnify recognition as a leading Visionary from top analysts and industry experts. I'm privileged to build on the exceptional foundation he and his co-founders created as we cement our position as a clear market leader. We want to combine category-defining innovation with the highest levels of customer satisfaction in the industry."

Since joining emnify in 2024 as Chief Revenue Officer and becoming Chief Commercial Officer in 2025, Kenneth has shaped the company's go-to-market strategy, accelerated global growth and strengthened its position in the enterprise market. Prior to joining emnify, he held leadership roles at companies including Cisco, Vodafone, and Dropbox, where he built and scaled commercial organizations across IoT, cloud, and SaaS.

About emnify

emnify is an award-winning IoT connectivity provider operating its global IoT SuperNetwork with access to 550+ mobile networks in 200+ countries. Powered by its own cloud-native mobile core deployed across nine regions worldwide, emnify enables enterprises to deploy and manage connected devices with real-time control over connectivity, routing, and policy.

The company supports millions of devices globally across industries including fleet management, aviation, EV charging, digital infrastructure, and consumer electronics. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Berlin, emnify continues to advance future-ready connectivity through open standards including SGP.02, SGP.22, and SGP.32.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Fernanda Marques

Marketing emnify

fernanda.marques@emnify.com