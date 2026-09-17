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LOCCITANE INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
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L'OCCITANE Group: L'OCCITANE Group achieves a new milestone in its B Corp certification journey

Progress is measured not only by what is achieved, but by the commitment to keep improving.

GENEVA, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, L'OCCITANE Group is proud to announce further progress in its B Corp certification journey under B Lab's new Standards, with entities within the Group's certification perimeter achieving certification or recertification under the new Standards. This marks a significant milestone in the Group's ongoing work to strengthen its practices across governance, people and environmental topics.

The accomplishment follows the Group's first certification in 2023 and recognises the progress made over the past three years. More importantly, it marks the next stage of a continuous improvement journey under a significantly more rigorous certification framework.

Across its portfolio, the Group continues to advance its B Corp journey. A number of entities within the Group have already achieved certification or recertification under the new Standards, with further brands progressing towards their respective certification milestones. These milestones will also be communicated by the individual brands. This reflects the Group's ongoing commitment to enhancing social and environmental performance across its businesses.

For L'OCCITANE Group, B Corp has never been simply about earning a badge of approval. Rather, it provides an independent framework that helps translate long-held values into measurable action, encouraging the Group to improve how it does business every day.

Raphaëlle Archambeaud-Sicot, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, said: "Responsible business is never static. The new framework encourages us to strengthen our governance, deepen our environmental and social impact and continue learning year after year. That spirit of continuous improvement remains at the heart of our approach."

The new B Lab Standards represent a significant evolution in the way B Corp certification is assessed. Under the new Standards, businesses are required to meet specified requirements across seven Impact Topics, subject to the applicable assessment and verification process. Independent third-party audits, periodic subsequent audits, and increasingly rigorous requirements reinforce that being a B Corp is an ongoing commitment rather than a one-off achievement.

The Group is proud to be among the first cohort of companies engaging in recertification under the new B Lab Standards, contributing valuable input to the development of the framework and helping to shape the future of responsible business at scale.

Data sourced from the L'OCCITANE Group 2026 ESG Report.

Contact: L'OCCITANE Group, groupcommunication@loccitane.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loccitane-group-achieves-a-new-milestone-in-its-b-corp-certification-journey-302881948.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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